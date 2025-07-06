How to get Coralum Ore in Palworld

With the Tides of Terraria update, Palworld increased the character level cap and added a new resource called Coralum Ore. This can be converted into Coralum Ingot, which is used for crafting new engame weapons, ammo, and assembly benches. The limited farming methods make it the rarest ore in the game. Unlike Hexolite, which is limited to Feybreak Island but is available in large quantities, Coralum Ore has limited sources.

This guide will show you all the methods for farming this resource and the most efficient route to take.

Coralum Ore farming location in Palworld

Isle of the Glacial Core (Image via Pocketpair)

For now, Coralum Ore cannot be found in the wild like any other metal in Palworld. The only way to acquire this resource is either through fishing, salvaging, or capturing Whalaska. The best place to farm this resource is the sea around the Isle of Glacial Core (140, 635).

You can find plenty of high-quality salvage floating around the sea, and the island contains Whalaska. High-quality salvage can drop around 10 ore, while Whalaska will give four to six Coralum Ore. Fishing can also provide a small amount of ore, but only when done within Feybreak and Sakurajima Island.

If you’re looking for the most efficient method, salvaging is the way to go. With Whalaska, you must spend resources on creating Pal Spheres, which can fail to capture the Pal multiple times. The salvage will also require you to craft Powerful Fishing Magnets, but you will always get the ore along with other rare items.

High-quality salvage has a distinct barrel (Image via Pocketpair)

Farming regular salvage is also recommended as it only grants one or two Coralum Ore. To differentiate between regular and high-quality salvage, look for golden rings around the floating barrel.

What is Coralum Ore used for?

Crafts some of the most powerful weapons using Coralum (Image via Pocketpair)

As mentioned before, Coralum Ore is used to craft Coralum Ingot, one of the primary items for making new weapons and crafting benches in Palworld. These weapons include:

Advanced Civilization Workshop

Energy Shotgun

Energy Shotgun Ammo

Advanced Civilization Weapon Assemble Line

Megaboost Gun

Overheat Rifle

Overheat Rifle Ammo

Charge Rifle

Charge Rifle Ammo

Triple Air-Dash Boots

Ultra Grappling Gun

All of these are the new endgame items and can only be crafted after reaching Level 60 and above. The Powerful Fishing Magnet is unlocked after reaching Level 61, making Whalaska farming your only option to acquire Coralum Ore.

