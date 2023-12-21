How to get the Death's Burden Bundle mount in Diablo 4

Mounts are an important part of Diablo 4. Not only do these help players get from one place to another quickly, they also have a few abilities that can aid gamers in combat. Although their utility in fights is very situational, they still come in handy, especially in this game's open world. Mounts have armor as well, which is purely cosmetic in nature and offers no gameplay benefits.

Ever since its launch, Blizzard has handed out rewards to players through the Prime Gaming subscription service. The Death's Burden Bundle mount is one such bonus that gamers can get by subscribing to it.

Acquiring the Death's Burden Bundle mount in Diablo 4

The Death's Burden Bundle mount can be picked up for free, provided you have a Prime Gaming subscription. If you have it, just make your way to the service's page and then locate the Diablo 4 card.

The Death's Burden Bundle mount will be available on it. Once you click on the card, you will be taken to a page where you will be asked to link your Blizzard account to your Prime Gaming account.

To link the profiles, all you need to do is click on the "Link Account" button. This will take you to a new page where you will have to enter your credentials for your Blizzard account, and you will be asked to log into the same.

Once you've successfully done so, you will be brought back to the page where you can claim your rewards. Once you hit Claim Rewards, the item will be delivered to your account in-game.

After you've claimed it, make your way to Diablo 4 and log into the game. The Death's Burden Bundle mount isn't restricted to any character, so you can access any unit and then make your way to the stable closest to you.

Unlike weapon and armor cosmetics, you don't need to access the wardrobe for your mount accessories. These can be changed from the stable itself. However, it's worth noting that you will need to have unlocked mounts prior to claiming the Death's Burden Bundle in Diablo 4.

In case you haven't, the reward will be in your stable. However, you will not be able to access it until you've unlocked mounts, which happens only after you've made your way to Act IV of the campaign. Interestingly enough, mount armors and cosmetics are available across both the Eternal and the Seasonal Realm, letting you equip them on any character.