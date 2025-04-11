How to get demo Duskwing mount in Black Desert for free

The Duskwing mount is Black Desert Online’s first flying mount, and the team at Pearl Abyss is giving players access to a free trial of it to see if it’s for them or not. Who wouldn’t want to fly over the gorgeous areas in BDO, either? It sounds pretty scenic and satisfying — However, it is very much a trial, so it will go away after 14 days.

Since there’s no real level requirement for mounts, there’s no reason every player shouldn’t pick this up. It’s also not the first time the Duskmount mount has had a free trial in Black Desert. When it was first revealed, players could complete a quest to unlock a demo of it. Here’s how to get the next one.

All Black Desert Online fans can unlock a free trial of the Duskwing mount — here’s how

Black Desert Online’s developers have given players another shot at the Duskwing mount — this time in a festive blue shade — as a part of the limited-time Easter event. All you have to do to claim the Duskwing mount trial in BDO is log in for 21 days and claim the Special Login Rewards. This event is available until June 4, 2025, so there’s plenty of time left.

Make sure to hop into the Easter event and get your Duskwing mount trial! (Image via Pearl Abyss)

The Easter event has 21 rewards in a Special Login Rewards section. It includes a variety of valuable items, like Crystal Restore Count Coupon (1 Time), two [Event] Thankful Premium Outfit Boxes, a pair of Black Spirit emotes, and ultimately, the Choose Your Duskwing Calling Horn Box (14 Days).

That means if you want the Duskwing mount in Black Desert Online, all you have to do is get your login rewards — you really don’t have to play beyond that if you don’t want to/don’t have the time, but there are other events to take part in.

There’s a Weekly Fishing Contest, where the best on the leaderboard win great rewards, as just one example. There’s also the Eggstravagant Eggstravaganza event, where players defeat monsters to claim loot-filled Easter Eggs. You can also earn them by staying logged in for 30 minutes, and then 60 minutes. You can do this as any class, but some are better suited to PVE than others.

Finally, there’s the Gathering, Cooking, Alchemy & Spirits event, where your chances to gather and cook with bonus rewards has been increased. That makes it an excellent time to work on all of these, if you’ve fallen behind, or are new to BDO.

There’s a limited time to take part in this event and claim all the rewards, but if you’ve wanted to give the first flying mount in BDO a spin, now’s the time to unlock it. There’s no permanent way to unlock the mount yet, but it’s been said that it could become a permanent unlock for guilds that reach Conquest Lords status.

