How to get the Ergo Sum Exotic sword in Destiny 2

The Final Shape update in Destiny 2 brings various gears and weapons to the game. This includes Ergo Sum, a powerful Exotic sword that you can acquire after completing the Final Shape campaign. Many players have seen it before in Corridors of Time. While the weapon is powerful and can deal massive damage to enemies, it can be challenging to acquire.

This guide will explain everything you need to know about acquiring the Ergo Sum exotic sword in Destiny 2 the Final Shape.

How to obtain Ergo Sum in Destiny 2

Players must first complete the Final Shape campaign to get the Ergo Sum (Image via Bungie/KackisHD, YouTube)

The pathway to acquiring Ergo Sum is blocked by the Final Shape campaign in Destiny 2, and that’s what you must complete first.

Trending

Once you complete the campaign and return to the Lost City, talk to your ghost, and it’ll give you some missions. The Destined Heroes quest is the one you must complete to get Ergo Sum, so follow its quest line.

To start the Destined Heroes quest line, listen to the radio and start the Queens, Part 1 quest in the Old Tower. This part requires you to overload some Hive Runes using a Hive sword. You can acquire a Hive sword by taking down the first Hive Knight you see. Once you overload all the Hive Runes, you will come across Savathun.

When you reach this part of the quest, you’ll need to find balls of energy and use them to take down runes of the same energy type. For example, throw the Arc energy ball at the Arc runes.

Once you have taken down Savathun, go to Micah's Conduit and pick up the Convalescence: Rootbound quest. Once done, the Destinede Heroes quest will update and ask you to interact with Cayde-6.

After you do this, talk to your ghost to get the Lost in the Light and Found in the Dark quests. Both are quite easy to complete; just follow the steps provided by the game.

When both the quests are complete, go back to the Destiny 2 Lost City and start the Destined Heroes mission, which will show up as Queens, Part 2, when you start it. Completing this mission is pretty easy; all you need to do is take down enemies and tormentors and follow the instructions the game gives you.

Once the enemies are defeated and the quest is complete, head to the Lost City. Interact with your ghost to acquire the Dyadic Prism. After collecting the Prism, you must complete the last step, which you can access from the quest menu.

Launch the quest and start the Destined Heroes adventure; this will teleport you to the Sacrarium. Interact with the glowing statue in the middle to get the Ergo Sum Exotic sword in Destiny 2.