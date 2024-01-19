How to get to Gilneas in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Both Alliance and Horde players need to know how to get to Gilneas in World of Warcraft’s latest update: Seeds of Renewal. Finally, the Worgen can reclaim their home, but both factions are going to get in on the action. While the “Return to Lordaeron” questline was focused on Horde players, Reclaiming Gilneas is a global affair. Both sides of the game have different ways of getting there, with the Horde players, frankly, having the easiest time of it.

If you need to know how to get to Gilneas in World of Warcraft, whether you’re a new or old player alike, we’ve got you covered. The most important part is to figure out what side you’re playing on and get back to your capital city. Then, we can guide you to the latest battlefield in the Dragonflight expansion.

How to get to Gilneas in World of Warcraft as Horde

It's easy for the Horde players to figure out how to get to Gilneas in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you want to know how to get to Gilneas in World of Warcraft as a Horde player, you want to start off in Orgrimmar. Get there via whichever portal works best for you - Dalaran, Valdrakken, whichever one, and speak to the Deathguard Elite waiting for you just outside of the portal room. This came as a part of the latest update for WoW in 2024: Seeds of Renewal.

Accept the quest from the Deathguard Elite, and then fly into Orgrimmar and head to the Zeppelins. The Undercity Zepplin now has a portal to use. If you’re a mage, you can simply portal to Undercity; that works as well. Once outside the Ruins of Lordaeron, fly southwest to Silverpine Forest. When you’re in Silverpine Forest proper, follow the quest marker until you get to coordinates (43, 73).

Speak to Lilian Voss and Calia Menethil, and you’ll get a quest to head to Gilneas in World of Warcraft. Speak to the NPC down by the water, and you’ll get a cutscene that sails you to Gilneas proper. Chat with Genn Greymane, and get the quest chain started!

How to get to Gilneas in World of Warcraft as Alliance

I don't have an Alliance character high enough level to do this content, sadly (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Alliance players have it pretty easy as well regarding the question of “How to get to Gilneas in World of Warcraft.” You need to head back to Stormwind via whichever portal works best for you. You’ll have a Greyguard Elite NPC waiting with a quest just outside of the portal room.

From there, head down to Stormwind Harbor (35, 28). Genn Greymane awaits, with a quest that leads to To Gilneas. Speak to him again, and you’ll hop on a Griffin and fly to Gilneas proper.

Now that you know how to get to Gilneas in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you can take part in the latest content update for the game. Seeds of Renewal was recently released, and with it comes a wealth of new content updates, such as Return to Gilneas.