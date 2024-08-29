How to get Hailey in The First Descendant

The process of getting Hailey in The First Descendant works a little differently from the usual character blueprint hunt. This Chill-inducing sniper-wielding Descendant is a fresh export of Season 1, and players can't wait to try out her kit. Thankfully, Nexon is debuting a new way to tackle RNG issues with farming Hailey, so it will be a bit less frustrating than, say, getting Gley parts.

In this guide, we'll go over exactly how you can acquire and craft Hailey for free.

How to unlock Hailey in The First Descendant (for free)

To get Hailey in The First Descendant, you'll have to craft all three of her components: Enhanced Cell, Stabilizer, and Spiral Catalyst. Then, you'll have to pair it up with 36 Hailey Data Chips, which is the new stand-in for a 'Code'. Rather than farming blueprints outright, you'll have to farm more granular 'fragments' of the blueprints.

Below, we've shared how to farm each part, and what ingredients you'll need to craft them. Note that Hailey fragments of all varieties drop from Invasion Dungeons, and expediently clearing them may give you all three types.

Hailey can be crafted with these resources (Image via Nexon)

Hailey Enhanced Cells

Crafting Hailey Enhanced Cells requires 36x Hailey Enhanced Cell DNA, which can be farmed from Magister Lab and Slumber Valley (Kingston, Hard). Additionally, you'll need the following resources:

246x Monad Shard: Break resource boxes and open Munitions in Kingston

239x Compound Coating Material: Break resource boxes and open Munitions in Echo Swamp

96x Polyatomic Ion Particles: Here's how to farm them in The First Descendant

Hailey Stabilizer

To research Hailey Stabilizer, you'll need 36x Hailey Stabilizer Components, obtainable from The Shelter (Vespers, Hard) and The Chapel (Echo Swamp, Hard). You'll also have to use up the following resources to craft it:

363x Nanopolymers: Break resource boxes and open Munitions in Agna Desert

455x Reverse Charging Coil: Break resource boxes and open Munitions in Fortress

47x Negative Ion Particles: Open Encrypted Vaults in Sterile Lands

Hailey Spiral Catalyst

Researching Hailey Spiral Catalyst requires 36x Hailey Spiral Catalyst Links. These drop from The Asylum and Caligo Ossuary (Agna Desert, Hard). The other materials needed for this are:

422x Repton: Drops from mission monsters in Kingston

554x Carbon Crystal: Break resource boxes and open Munitions in Hagios

14x Common Carbon Activator: Kill Elite Monsters in Seed Vault (Infiltration Operation)

Lastly, the Hailey Data Chips needed to craft the full character can be farmed from The Haven (Hagios, Hard) and Mystery's End (White-Night Gulch, Hard).

While you're waiting for the research to complete, you can learn more about Hailey's abilities in The First Descendant here. Check out our other guides on the game:

