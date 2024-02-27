How to get Juniper in Skull and Bones

Juniper in Skull and Bones usually refers to a type of Wood that can be harvested in-game. Coincidentally, this also refers to a type of Berry that can be used for various purposes. Both of these items fall under the “Raw Materials” category and can be refined further to obtain specialized items for crafting and more.

Read on to learn more about Juniper in Skull and Bones, including its location, harvesting methods, and uses.

How to easily collect Juniper in Skull and Bones

Crafting Juniper Planks(Image via YouTube/Game Trailers & Guides)

As mentioned above, Juniper can refer to both Wood and Berries. A breakdown of both raw materials can be found below:

Juniper Wood

Juniper in Skull and Bones is usually used to refer to a type of Wood (much like Acacia) that can be harvested by following the steps below:

Grab a Saw from the Carpenter.

Use your world map to track down spots possessing the Juniper.

Click on the “Track Blueprint” option to highlight the location of the resource.

Set sail to the location and hit the “Harvest” option to begin collecting Juniper. If the Harvest option is missing, consider moving to another spot or waiting for the resource to respawn.

You can also use the “Auto Harvest” function to automatically collect the Wood over time, albeit at a slower pace.

Juniper can now be further refined to create Juniper Plank, which is, in turn, used for crafting equipment and ship parts. You will require five Juniper Wood to make one Juniper Plank, costing you eight Silver and two seconds to craft.

Juniper Berries

Juniper Berries are another resource in Skull and Bones that can be collected and refined to obtain new crafting materials.

Crafting White Skull Gin via Juniper in Skull and Bones (Image via YouTube/Deadly Deity)

Juniper Berries are usually grabbed after looting Rogue Ships. These ships are found randomly within the open world. Simply accept Attack Contracts to attack and/or board the ships to collect the item. It is also possible to collect the Berries via Supply Missions instead.

After collecting the Juniper Berries, you can head back to the Distillery within the Helm to further refine the item. These berries are primarily used to create White Skull Gin, classified as a “commodity item.” Commodity items can be traded for Silver and miscellaneous items to increase your monetary prowess.

Skull and Bones was released worldwide on February 16, 2024, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. This action-adventure role-playing title from Ubisoft Singapore has players take on the role of a pirate during the 17th Century (aka the Golden Age of Piracy) - commanding their very own fleet of ships while exploring the massive open world with real-time PvP combat.

