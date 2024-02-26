How to get milk in Palworld

Milk in Palworld is an ingredient that reigns supreme, especially in the end game. Milk is a resource that holds a pivotal role in the fabric of Palworld's culinary landscape, serving as the prime ingredient for a number of culinary delights. However, its significance lies in the fact that it holds the key to one of Palworld's most essential activities: breeding Pals.

Cakes crafted with milk are essential for breeding, emphasizing the diary resource's prime role in breeding unique Pals with desired stats. In this guide, we delve into the intricacies of acquiring milk in Palworld and the various methods that can be used to do so.

How to obtain milk in Palworld?

Being a game with a focus on hunter-gatherer aspects, stocking ingredients is a good practice. However, milk in Palworld isn't just a drink but a key ingredient for breeding and cooking. Milk can be obtained in a variety of ways in Palworld:

1) Purchase from Merchants

Milk can be bought from the Wandering Merchant in Small Settlement (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The Wandering Merchant, found in the Small Settlement west of the Plateau of Beginnings, sells milk for 50 Gold each. This is a quick fix if you are in a pinch, but keep in mind that your in-game wallet will feel the same pinch in the long run.

If you are out of money, these five ways to make money quickly might help you warm your wallet in Palworld.

2) Obtain from Mozzarina

Mozzarina's Paldex entry (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Mozzarina is a pal that greatly resembles a cow. Capturing or defeating this Pal drops Mozzarina meat and milk. If violence is your flair, then capturing and butchering a Mozzarina with your cleaver will drop double the amount of milk and meat.

Mozzarina can be found in the open plains west of the Ravine Entrance fast travel point in Palworld.

How to farm milk in Palworld?

For long-term milk production, building a Mozzarina ranch is the most efficient option. Since milk in Palworld is an ingredient that will be important in the late game to make cakes, players are advised to obtain an abundant supply of it. This would require you to craft some specific items.

Craft a Ranch

Mozzarina in the ranch (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The Ranch can be unlocked using technology points after you have reached level five in Palworld. A ranch can hold a variety of Pals, each dropping a different item. Creating a Ranch requires the following resources:

50 Wood

20 Stone

30 Fiber

Once this structure is built, you can place a few Mozzarinas there. Only a handful of this Pal will produce an endless number of Milk in Palworld.

Craft a Cooler Box

Items inside a Cooler Box (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

A cooler box is essentially a special kind of storage box designed exclusively for food. It keeps food fresh and can hold up to ten servings of food, raw or cooked. In any case, you'll see that the timer next to each food item extends when it's put inside the cooler box, extending the shelf life of the food item to remain edible.

The following items are needed to craft a cooler box:

5 Ice Organ

20 Wood

20 Stone

The cooler box is needed to make sure the milk does not go bad in a short period, allowing you to craft as many cakes as needed for your breeding area.