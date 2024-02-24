How to get cake in Palworld

Cake in Palworld is more than just a sweet treat. It's a crucial element for nurturing and maintaining your adorable pals. Whether it's breeding or keeping their sanity up, this item plays a pivotal role in this title. As such, one might wonder how to get it.

This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about acquiring and crafting cakes, ensuring your Pals are bred with those perfect stats that you have been eyeing.

How to obtain Cake in Palworld

Cakes are kept in the Breeding Farm storage box. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You can obtain a cake in Palworld only after reaching a certain level. This item is of prime importance in the game because the breeding of pals cannot take place without it being placed in the storage container adjacent to the Breeding Farm. Cakes are also essential in replenishing the SAN stat of a Pal, which is their sanity.

Baking a Cake in Palworld

Ingredients required to make a cake. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

To bake a cake in Palworld, you first need to unlock its recipe by building a cooking pot, which becomes available at level 17 in the technology tree and requires two technology points to access. Once you have the pot ready, you'll need the following ingredients:

Five Flour

Eight Red Berries

Seven Milk

Eight Egg

Two Honey

Flour can be obtained by planting wheat seeds on a wheat farm and grinding them in a mill, while red berries can be grown on a berry farm or found in the wild. Milk is produced by keeping Mozzarina on a ranch. Eggs are acquired from Chikipi and honey from Pals like Beegarde or Elizabee. These creatures have to be on a ranch as well. Assign a Pal with a high kindling skill to bake the cake in your cooking pot.

The ingredients to make a cake in Palworld can also be bought from merchants scattered across the lands, but they do cost a fair bit of money. If you are out of farming materials and are looking for a cake, head on to the merchants and purchase the necessary ingredients as needed.

If you are extremely lucky, the breeding resource is also sometimes dropped by Lovander when you capture them or kill them.

Additional Tips to obtain Cake in Palworld

Obtaining cakes after automating the process. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The workload cost of baking a cake in Palworld is 2,000. Hence, it can take a fair bit of time if players wish to cook it themselves over a cooking pot. Consider assigning multiple Pals to baking tasks to expedite the process, especially if the assigned Pal lacks a high kindling skill. Setting up farms and ranches to automate ingredient production can ensure a steady supply of cake ingredients.

Furthermore, some Pals have higher breeding rates when multiple cakes are fed, making the cakes even more beneficial. These strategies can optimize cake production and acquisition within Palworld.

