5 best Pals for farming in Palworld

Farming in Palworld is an intriguing aspect, offering players the chance to utilize their Pals for resource production. With each Pal's unique ability to generate specific items, selecting the right companions for your farming needs is essential. In this game, Work Suitability skills can reach up to Level 4, but Farming stands out as an exception. All Pals with the Farming ability are capped at Level 1, meaning they are effectively on an equal footing in this category.

Therefore, selecting the 'best' Farming Pals boils down to your specific needs and the particular items they can produce through their Farming skills. In this article, we will discuss the top five Pals for farming, each distinguished by their unique resource production capabilities and their Work Suitability skills.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Five best Palworld Pals for farming

1) Flambelle

Flambelle in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Flambelle, a small magma-like Pal resembling a melting candle, is a must-have for anyone looking to efficiently farm flame organs. These organs are vital for crafting fire arrows, saddles, furnaces, armor, and more.

Typically, acquiring flame organs involves capturing or hunting Fire-type Pals in Palworld, which are either rare or located in high-level areas. Having multiple Flambelles on your ranch simplifies this process significantly, making them a top choice for efficient farming.

2) Beegarde

Beegarde in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Beegarde, a reliable Grass-type Pal in Palworld (worker drone) under Elizabee, resembles a bee and is one of the few honey sources in the game. Honey is not only a nutritional food item but also a key ingredient in cake, essential for breeding Pals.

Beegarde produces an abundance of honey, often more than you'll need, and is preferable over Woolipop for feed box usage unless the latter has a work speed buff.

Beegarde's versatility in Work Suitabilities, including Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering, Medicine Production, Transporting, Gathering, and Farming, makes it a precious Pal for various tasks in your camp.

3) Caprity

Caprity in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Caprity, a goat with a berry bush on its back, is a logical choice for berry farming. Berries are the most common food in the game, offering substantial nutrition both raw and cooked.

Caprity's ability to produce large quantities of berries makes it an ideal choice for stocking your feed box or feed bag, especially when you're focused on hunting or expanding your food sources. With the high volume of berries it drops, one Caprity is often sufficient for your ranch's needs.

4) Woolipop

Woolipop in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Woolipop, a sheep-like Pal made of candy, is unique for its production of cotton candy at the ranch. This sweet treat not only provides nutrition but also a significant boost to sanity, making it an excellent choice for maintaining your Pals' mental health.

Woolipop is especially effective for producing large quantities of cotton candy, which can be stored in the feeder to prevent sanity loss among your pals.

5) Mozzarina

Mozzarina in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Mozzarina, a round cow with an unusual appearance, is the sole Pal capable of producing milk, a versatile ingredient essential for recipes like cake (necessary for breeding pals), pancakes, and mushroom stew.

While milk alone may not be highly effective in reducing hunger, it's crucial for recipes that substantially raise hunger and sanity. Mozzarina's unique ability to produce milk makes it an indispensable Pal for any ranch focused on culinary ventures.

In conclusion, these five Pals – Flambelle, Beegarde, Caprity, Woolipop, and Mozzarina – are the best choices for effective and efficient farming. By strategically choosing and utilizing these Pals, players can ensure a steady supply of vital resources, enhancing their gameplay and advancing their progress in this fascinating world.