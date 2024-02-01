How to get Honey in Palworld

Since it’s a key ingredient in some of the more important recipes, it’s important that you set up some good methods to get Honey in Palworld. There are two ways you can get the ingredients in the game. However, one method is better than the other. Today’s Palworld guide will go over how you can get your hands on more Honey as you progress through the game.

How to find Honey in Palworld

Honey is one of the many ingredients you get to acquire as a drop once you defeat the following creatures:

Cinnamoth

Beegarde

Elizabee

Warsect

In the initial stages of the game, you will get access to the Cinnamoth Forest, where wild Cinnamoth roam around the map and attack you on sight. Upon taking them down, you will be able to harvest Honey from them.

Later on, you will get to encounter and beat Beegardes, Elizabees, and Warsect, who will drop honey for you as well.

However, taking the time to harvest the honey by beating these pals is not the best way of getting a good quantity of this resource. This is because the process is rather time-consuming and will throw you off track from finishing some of the things you want to set up.

The best way therefore is to set up a ranch, where you will be able to passively farm Honey in Palworld.

How to farm Honey in Palworld

To farm Honey in Palworld, your best bet will be to rely on pals like Beegardes. So if you need a steady supply chain for this resource, make sure to catch as many Beegardes as you can and then set up a ranch.

Place all the Beegardes there and ensure they are motivated and not losing any Sanity points.

Put Beegarde in a Ranch to get passive Honey (Image via Pocket Pair)

Over time, the Beegardes will automatically start producing and giving you honey. Like Lamball and Chikipi, Beegardes are some of the best Pals to keep in a Ranch, and they will periodically offer you a fair bit of Honey in return.

However, Honey production is not as fast as you might like it to be. Hence, to speed up the amount of Honey you get in the game, make sure to capture as many Beegardes as you can and get them working on the Ranch.

By having a sustainable chain of production, you will never be short of Honey when cooking some of the more valuable items in Palworld.

