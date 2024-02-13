Palworld is an action-packed survival game with different types of boss fights. Any Alpha Pal boss, the environment, and hazards can kill you instantly. The most challenging test is to defeat the major bosses in the towers, as they have high health pool and devastating attacks. Moreover, the battles against such bosses last only ten minutes each, which makes it necessary to opt for an aggressive playstyle.

Although these bosses cannot be captured, the rewards after defeating them are much better. After you defeat a boss, the world map will also show you a larger area that you can explore. Useful items will be given as rewards, along with extra experience for both your avatar and Pals.

However, finding the next major boss fight in Palworld is usually quite challenging because the game only leads you to the initial one. Thus, this guide will provide you with the necessary information to find all the bosses in sequence.

All Palworld major boss fights in order, with their locations

It is worth mentioning that there are five major boss battles in the game, and all five of them take place inside the five Syndicate Towers in Palworld dispersed throughout the island. The best order to take down these bosses is given below:

1) Zoe and Grizzbolt (Level 10)

Zoe and Grizzbolt's location (Image via Pocket Pair)

Location: Rayne Syndicate Tower

Rayne Syndicate Tower HP: 30,000

The first major boss fight you’ll have to confront as an aspiring trainer and adventurer takes place in Rayne Syndicate Tower in Palworld, with Zoe and Grizzbolt serving as the enemies. You’ll encounter them once you reach the end of the tutorial, which makes it suitable for level 10 players because they are classified as a level 10 threat.

As Grizzbolt is an Electric-type Pal, it would be better to challenge it with a team of Earth-type Pals who can easily take care of it. Rushoar, Fuddler, Daedream, Dumud, and Gumoss are some good candidates for this encounter.

2) Lily and Lyleen (Level 25)

Lily and Lyleen's location (Image via Pocket Pair)

Location : Free Pal Alliance Tower

: Free Pal Alliance Tower HP: 69,000

The second major boss battle in Palworld is against Lily and Lyleen, and you will face them at the Free Pal Alliance Tower. The battle will be easier if you bring Pals belonging to the Fire-elemental type. It is also recommended to use a Fire Arrow Crossbow since Lyleen is vulnerable to fire.

You can avoid the AoE (Area oF Effect) damage from this boss by staying behind pillars and launching your fire arrows or fire-based attackers. The recommended Pals for this fight are Wixen, Rooby, Kelpsea Ignis, Daedream, etc.

3) Axel and Orserk (Level 40)

Axel and Orserk's location (Image via Pocket Pair)

Location : Brothers of the Eternal Pyre Tower

: Brothers of the Eternal Pyre Tower HP: 130,000

The Axel and Orserk fight is the third major boss encounter in Palworld, taking place within the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre Tower. For this fight, Electric Resistance Accessories are a must-have, as well as ensuring that your armor and weapons are fully upgraded. The battle will revolve around the Ice Grenades and Single-Shot Rifle, as these two weapons deal consistent damage while allowing you to stay out of Orserk’s reach.

You might want to avoid hits by evading or ducking beneath the Electric AoEs of your opponent because they are often quite damaging to your HP pool and recall your Pal promptly. An Ice Reptyro is good for this fight, as well as Mammorest Cryst, Anubis, or Frostallion.

4) Marcus and Faleris (Level 45)

Marcus and Faleris's location (Image via Pocket Pair)

Location : Tower Of The PIDF

: Tower Of The PIDF HP: 147,000

In the fourth Palworld major boss fight with Marcus and Faleris, you will have to deal with a Fire-type Pal. Faleris also possesses the ability to fly, which makes it harder to aim. Equipping yourself with a Single-shot Rifle, Assault Rifle, or Rocket Launcher will be beneficial as they allow you to whittle down Faleris’ health while your Pals withstand its powerful Fire moves.

To minimize the damage from Faleris, you can use Heat Resistance Armor and Fire Resistance Accessories. It will be easier if you have well-developed Pals to fight them, such as Jormuntide, Suzaku Aqua, Relaxaurus, and Azurobe. You can also use two Relaxaurus to tank enemy attacks more effectively.

5) Victor and Shadowbeak (Level 50)

Victor and Shadowbeak's location (Image via Pocket Pair)

Location : PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower

: PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower HP: 200,000

Last but not least, the final major boss fight in Palworld is against Victor and Shadowbeak, which is a Level 50 encounter. Since Shadowbeak is a Shadow Pal, Dragon-type Pals are the best way to counter it. Use your strongest Dragons in the battle, and consider equipping a Dark Resistance Accessory along with reliable armor and a shield to help reduce damage.

The Assault Rifle will come in handy here, so be sure to load up on ammunition. Some of the pals that are great for this fight include Jormuntide Ignis, Astegon, and Quivern. However, Relaxaurus Lux is probably the best option since it is pretty tanky, with its pal skill "Missile Party" dealing lots of damage to aerial enemies like Shadowbeak.

