Palworld player defeats first boss without catching any Pals first

Defeating bosses is a major event in Palworld. The vibrant and expansive game is known for its unique blend of creature collecting, crafting, and survival mechanics. Players have continually engaged in fervent discussions about various winning strategies, but one Redditor has set themselves apart by achieving the remarkable feat of defeating the first boss without catching any Pals in Palworld.

This unusual approach to the game, which was shared in a post on the r/Palworld subreddit, has caught the attention of the community for its creativity and sheer challenge.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Player overcomes Palworld's first boss without any Pals

Typically, players in Palworld progress by capturing and befriending creatures known as Pals, who assist in battles, gathering resources, and crafting various Palworld items. However, this player decided to embark on an "only-human run," pushing the boundaries of the game's mechanics and proving that alternative strategies can lead to success, albeit with considerable effort and ingenuity.

Comment byu/gonnaputmydickinit from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

At level 15, the player shared that this self-imposed challenge was far more difficult than anticipated. One of the key hurdles was acquiring ammunition, a vital resource for combat in Palworld. Instead of the conventional method of farming gunpowder and sulfur to craft ammo, the player discovered a more efficient strategy: turning ingots into nails, which could then be sold for a substantial amount of money, allowing the player to purchase ammo directly.

Comment byu/gonnaputmydickinit from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Without the ability to catch and utilize Pals for gathering resources and crafting, the player had to find creative workarounds. For instance, they captured a green merchant who sells the Makeshift Handgun and farmed chests in high-level areas to afford bullets. The primary method for grinding was picking and cooking berries, a testament to the player's determination to adhere to the only-human run constraints.

However, this approach came with significant limitations. For example, the player was unable to make ingots or create advanced gear and workbenches, relying solely on primitive tools. Repairing items and weapons was not an option, forcing the player to buy a new handgun whenever the current one's durability ran out.

Comment byu/gonnaputmydickinit from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Anothe Redditor, u/ENDZZZ16, shared a clever method for acquiring gold by using a snare trap to capture black marketeers, then eliminating them with fire damage to loot substantial amounts of gold. This strategy, while unconventional, was crucial for sustaining the run without the benefits of having Pals.

Comment byu/gonnaputmydickinit from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Another player, u/depressedfox_011, acknowledged the daunting challenge of defeating the second and third bosses under the same restrictions. With the inability to access higher-tier resources like refined ignots or Pal metal ignots, the player speculated on the necessity of farming grenades from syndicate enemies. By adjusting world settings to increase drops, they hoped to amass enough firepower to overcome these formidable obstacles.

This remarkable journey through Palworld without the aid of Pals has not only showcased the player's ingenuity and perseverance but also highlighted the game's flexibility in allowing for a wide range of playstyles. As more players are inspired to attempt unique challenges, the community eagerly awaits the next surprising feat in the ever-evolving saga of Palworld.

