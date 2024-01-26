5 best Pals for combat in Palworld

Having the best Pals for combat in Palworld is of utmost significance, particularly if you aim to take on the more daunting tasks in the game. Even the fundamental act of capturing Pals necessitates engaging in combat with them. However, there is no harm in having your trusted Pals by your side to facilitate your journey toward triumph.

When it comes to the Palworld meta, there are several factors to take into account to obtain the best Pals. Apart from considering their type and how effective they are against certain opponents, it is crucial to also weigh their stats and abilities. Pals with higher levels will prove to be more advantageous in battles, as will those with passive skills that enhance both their attack and defense capabilities.

This article lists five of the best Pals for combat in Palworld.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Pals for combat in Palworld?

1) Jormuntide Ignis

Jormuntide Ignis is one of the best Pals for combat in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Fire, Dragon

Fire, Dragon Work suitability: Kindling (Level 4)

Kindling (Level 4) Weakness: Water, Ice

Water, Ice Partner skill: Stormbringer Lava Dragon

Stormbringer Lava Dragon Location: No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary (the island on the northwest side of the Ruined Fortress City teleport)

Jormuntide Ignis is a colossal dragon adorned with a serpentine physique. Its underbelly boasts a pristine white hue, while its upper body is adorned in a deep red and black shade.

While capturing Jormuntide Ignis may prove perilous, the rewards are unparalleled. Arguably one of the best Pals for combat in Palworld, taming it enables you to unleash the full potential of your fire elemental abilities, elevating them to unimaginable heights.

2) Shadowbeak

Shadowbeak is among the best Pals for combat in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Dark

Dark Work suitability: Gathering (Level 1)

Gathering (Level 1) Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner skill: Modified DNA

Modified DNA Location: No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary (the frozen island on the northeast of the Deep Sand Dunes teleport)

Shadowbeak, a fascinating creature in the world of Palworld, emerges from the depths of madness as if defying its destiny. This enigmatic Pal, belonging to the Dark type, is easily recognizable by its impressive wingspan and powerful beak. On its body is a peculiar ring adorned with six spearhead-shaped spikes.

Shadowbeak possesses various potent offensive maneuvers, which makes it one of the best Pals for combat in Palworld. Furthermore, when mounted, its Dark attacks exhibit an augmented level of power and skill. Nevertheless, capturing this remarkable entity can be a formidable challenge.

3) Astegon

Astegon is a powerful beast, making it one of the best Pals for combat in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Dark, Dragon

Dark, Dragon Work suitability: Handiwork (Level 1), Mining (Level 4)

Handiwork (Level 1), Mining (Level 4) Weakness: Water, Ice

Water, Ice Partner skill: Black Ankylosaur

Black Ankylosaur Location: No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary (the frozen island on the northeast of the Deep Sand Dunes teleport), level 48 field boss at the Destroyed Mineshaft nestled deep within the volcanic region

Astegon, a Dark and Dragon-type Pal, exudes an aura of daunting power as it is shrouded in electrifying energy. Its smooth blackish skin reverberates with strength, embellished by luminescent purple patterns reminiscent of a celestial body.

Among the numerous creatures you can gather, Astegon stands out as one of the best Pals for combat in Palworld. Its combat prowess is unmatched; hence, it is imperative to arm yourself with adequate weaponry and reliable Pals before embarking on the quest to conquer it. Furthermore, Astegon is an exceptional flying mount, adding to its usefulness.

4) Jormuntide

Jormuntide is among the best Pals for combat in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Water, Dragon

Water, Dragon Work suitability: Watering (Level 4)

Watering (Level 4) Weakness: Ice, Electric

Ice, Electric Partner skill: Stormbringer Sea Dragon

Stormbringer Sea Dragon Location: The lake on the southeast side of the Investigator's Fork teleport, the lake on the east of the Mossanda Forest teleport

Jormuntide, an Alpha Boss, is one of the best Pals for combat in Palworld. This massive aquatic dragon earns its title as the Emperor of the Sea for good reason. Not only does it possess a majestic appearance, but it also possesses the ability to effortlessly overpower the majority of other Pals in its domain.

Jormuntide possesses a strength equal to its fiery counterpart, Jormuntide Ignis. When ridden, its water-based assaults are elevated to new heights. Additionally, it possesses a remarkable skill in watering, making it an exceptional companion for cultivating vegetables and manipulating specific machines such as mills and crushers.

5) Suzaku

Suzaku's impressive skills make it one of the best Pals for combat in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Fire

Fire Work suitability: Kindling (Level 3)

Kindling (Level 3) Weakness: Water

Water Partner skill: Wings of Fire

Wings of Fire Location: The desert region located near Duneshelter teleport (preferably during the daytime)

Suzaku, a remarkable beast with the power of fire and the ability to fly, stands out as one of the best Pals for combat in Palworld. Its impressive skills and fiery temperament make it much more than a mere creature; it is a prized possession for any player.

Suzaku possesses considerable strength when faced with opponents of the Grass and Ice variety. One of the most captivating features of this companion is its Partner Skill, referred to as Wings of Flame. This ability grants a beneficial enhancement to any fire-based damage inflicted upon adversaries while in the presence of Suzaku.

