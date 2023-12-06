How to get Omega Isotopes in Warframe

Warframe allows you to farm various resources that can later be used for crafting event-specific items and upgrades. While most in-game resources are constantly available, some are event-exclusive. One such resource is Omega Isotope, which you can farm by participating in a recurring event. They are required to craft Farmorian Disruptor in Warframe, which is necessary to participate in the Balor Formorian Event.

This guide explains how to farm Omega Isotopes and how they can be used.

How to collect Omega Isotopes in Warframe

Players can find Omega Isotopes in enemy drops and containers (Image via Digital Extremes)

Omega Isotopes are created by the core of the Foromrian and are only available on the planet it is about to invade. To farm Omega Isotopes, you must wait for the Balor Formorian ship to attack one of the planets. Each time the event occurs, you will be notified about the invasion.

You can farm Omega Isotopes on the planet where the ship has spawned by completing various missions. The type of mission may vary, depending on which plant the ship spawns.

You can acquire Omega Isotopes from non-archwing enemy drops and containers in missions in Warframe. While some missions may offer fewer resources than others, participate in as many as possible to farm them. Some of the best missions to farm these Omega Isotopes are Defence, Survival, and Excavation.

While you can boost the drop rate of Omega Isotopes by using a Resource Booster, there are better approaches than this, as only four are required to craft a Formorian Disruptor. You can use mods like Loot Detector and companion mods, such as Animal Instinct, to help you locate loot easily, boosting the farming process.

Note that more formidable enemies like Bombard have a higher chance of dropping multiple resources.

Use of Omega Isotopes in Warframe

Formorian Disruptor is required to participate in the Balor Formorian event (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Balor Formorian Event offers many Archwing loots, including the Imperator Vandal. The event spawns randomly above planets and requires you to destroy the core of the Formorian Ship sent by the Grineer enemies before it reaches the planet. While the mission can be completed quickly, you must have a particular item called the Formorian Disruptor to participate.

After collecting four Omega Isotopes, ensure you have 300 Cyrotic, 3500 Nano Spores, Formorian Disruptor blueprints, and 1250 Credits to craft the item.

While you will receive the blueprint in your inbox, you must farm for the remaining resources. You can farm for Nano Spores by completing various Survival and Defense missions in Deimos, Saturn, Neptune, and Eris. Cyrotic can be farmed by playing excavation missions.