How to get the Royal Custodian in Skull and Bones

The Royal Custodian in Skull and Bones refers to a set of ship armor that you can collect. This relatively easy-to-obtain armor is also one of the best sets of equipment you can get in the current build of the game, making it all the more enticing to obtain. In short, you will have to complete the “Colonial Shipment Merchant Convoy” quest to acquire it.

Read on to learn more about how to obtain the Royal Custodian in Skull and Bones.

How to easily grab the Royal Custodian in Skull and Bones

Targeting the merchant ship (Image via YouTube/Phil Cape Gaming & Chicago Sports)

To begin the hunt for the Royal Custodian in Skull and Bones, you must join a world event known as the Colonial Shipment Merchant Convoy. This world event is a rank 7 event, so make sure to prepare accordingly.

Next, follow these steps in sequence to complete the event in Skull and Bones:

Begin the Colonial Shipment Merchant Convoy event, indicated by a blue icon on your world map. The event usually spawns north of the Sainte-Anne region.

Make sure to bring your friends to the quest to assist you, if required - this is a co-op event.

Once you set sail, be on the lookout for three merchant ships. The merchant ships are easily identifiable from the others. They will be surrounded by a set of ships to protect them from your onslaught.

Attack or board the merchant ships, taking care of the smaller ships surrounding it in the process. Keep in mind that this is a rank 10 ship, so be prepared for a tough fight.

Each merchant ship has a set chance to drop the Royal Custodian armor set.

Complete the event as many times as required to finish the full set.

Alternatively, you can choose to obtain the Royal Custodian in Skull and Bones from the Legendary Heist Takeover quests instead. These Legendary Heist Takeovers refresh every 30 minutes and require you to attack a vessel to grab its loot. Looting these ships has a chance of dropping the precious armor set.

Should you get the Royal Custodian in Skull and Bones?

In-game stats for the armor (Image via YouTube/Phil Cape Gaming & Chicago Sports)

The Royal Custodian is a well-rounded armor set for your ship in Skull and Bones. Combined with the fact that it does not require a tedious amount of grinding to obtain, it is easily one of the best armor sets you can obtain for your ship within the game.

In addition to bolstering your defenses, the Royal Custodian stacks an impressive 1150 Armor while simultaneously increasing your ship’s rank by two levels.

Skull and Bones was released worldwide on February 16, 2024. It is available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.