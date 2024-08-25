How to get Secret Garden in The First Descendant 

In The First Descendant, Secret Garden boasts the highest critical chance out of all Ultimate weapons. Naturally, all late-game players will want to acquire it at some point, especially if you use Viessa, Kyle, Freyna, Ajax, or any other Descendant with Tech abilities. Secret Garden gets stacking Firearm ATK and grants Skill Power upon Tech ability usage, which boosts its otherwise lackluster base damage to a respectable level.

In this guide, we'll go over how you can get the Secret Garden in The First Descendant, and what AMPs you should farm for it.

How to farm and craft Secret Garden in The First Descendant

To get Secret Garden in The First Descendant, you have to get blueprints for all of its components first. Here are the fastest Amorphous Material Patterns (AMP) to farm for this purpose:

Secret Garden Synthetic Fiber bp : AMP 061 (32% chance to drop). Farmed from Rockfall Vulgus Outpost in Sterile Lands (Hard Mode), and opens in the Void Fusion reactor in the same area.

: AMP 061 (32% chance to drop). Farmed from Rockfall Vulgus Outpost in Sterile Lands (Hard Mode), and opens in the Void Fusion reactor in the same area. Secret Garden Polymer Synctium bp : AMP 082 (32% chance to drop). Farmed from Derelict Covert Vulgus Outpost in Echo Swamp (Hard Mode), and opens in the Void Fusion reactor in the same region.

: AMP 082 (32% chance to drop). Farmed from Derelict Covert Vulgus Outpost in Echo Swamp (Hard Mode), and opens in the Void Fusion reactor in the same region. Secret Garden Nano Tube bp : AMP 088 (10% chance to drop, 16% with Shape Stabilizer Form 5). Farmed from Vermillion Waste Vulgus Outpost in Agna Desert (Hard Mode), and opened in the adjacent Void Fusion reactor in the same area.

: AMP 088 (10% chance to drop, 16% with Shape Stabilizer Form 5). Farmed from Vermillion Waste Vulgus Outpost in Agna Desert (Hard Mode), and opened in the adjacent Void Fusion reactor in the same area. Secret Garden main bp: AMP 085 (32% chance to drop). Farmable from the Hard-Mode Seed Vault Infiltration in Echo Swamp, and opens in the Hard Pyromaniac Void Intercept boss.

All Secret Garden resources for each component (Image via Nexon)

Once you have all of these blueprints, you need to craft them with the following resources, taking two minutes each:

Synthetic Fiber: 91 Nanopolymers, 114 Reverse Charging Coils, 12 Data Processing Neural Circuits, 50k Gold

Polymer Synctium: 108 Silicons, 76 Hellions, 8 Highly Concentrated Energy Residue, 50k Gold

Nano Tube: 73 Flectorites, 139 Carbon Crystals, 11 Balanced Plasma Battery, 50k Gold

Also Read: Best Gold farms in The First Descendant

Once you have crafted all of these components, these can be handed over to Anais in Albion to craft the main weapon. Like all other Ultimate weapons in The First Descendant, Secret Garden takes four hours of Research Time and 100k Gold to cook.

