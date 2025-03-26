How to get Soap in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players occasionally need to farm up some Soap for the Spring Cleaning event or as an item to break down for other crafting materials. It’s found in some of the strangest places though, that’s for sure. Do note that while the places we have highlighted definitely have Soap, it may not always be there since other players camp near these locations just to farm the item.

Whether you’re crafting or the Spring Cleaning event has returned in Fallout 76, if you need soap, we’re here to help you get some. While you can’t do much for the dirt and grime that comes with a post-apocalyptic experience, you can at least use this item to farm for Oil. Oil is used for a wide variety of crafting pieces, such as the Union Power Armor.

Places players can find Soap in Fallout 76

There is no real shortage of Soap in Fallout 76, as it can be found in specific locations or as a drop from slain enemies. If you’re farming enemies in the Appalachians, look for Feral Ghouls. They will occasionally have some bars of Soap on them. However, if you're in the mood to avoid combat, take note of the places mentioned below.

Just look for the nearby Pylon with a bathtub under it. It stands out quite a lot (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The best place to get Soap is Northwest of Camp McClintock. Just look at the map above, and walk under the power Pylon. You’ll see a strange bathtub, with a skeleton in it. If you’re lucky, nobody has picked up the Soap in Fallout 76, and you can score 20 pieces here. However, in my experience, this can be difficult since people often farm it.

You might come under fire in this area, so come prepared (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Another solid spot is the Mega Red Rocket Stop, which is found north of the Pumpkin Patch. You want to head to the location just barely south of the icon itself, as seen in the screenshot above. Here, you’ll see a wall that’s been blasted open, and going through it will take you to a bathroom. Scour this area, checking sinks and tables, and you should come up with up to four bars of soap.

This is a great place to get Soap if you get to it before someone else does (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Darling Sister’s Lab can also net you up to seven pieces of soap in Fallout 76 if you’re lucky. You can reach it by heading north on the road from the Tyler County Fairgrounds. Once you arrive, you’ll see a dilapidated hut with steps leading up to it near the center of the “lab." There’s a bathtub and wheelbarrow here that can have up to seven pieces of soap in them.

These are the easiest places to get Soap in Fallout 76. However, if you want to explore a few other locations, take a look at the list below:

The Whitespring Spa within the Whitespring Mall (7 pieces)

Within the Garrahan Estate (up to 5 pieces)

Within the Hornwright Estate (up to 4 pieces)

Around the Flatwoods area (up to 3 pieces)

In the Foundation (up to 2 pieces)

At the Mountainside Bed & Breakfast (up to 2 pieces)

On a shelf above the sinks at the Charleston Fire Department (up to 2 pieces)

