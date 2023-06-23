How to get St. Elmo's Engine Exotic Assault Rifle in The Division 2?

In The Division 2, you can utilize a wide range of weapons to kill your enemies. The game boasts a fine selection of guns, rifles, and other weaponry. These options are customizable, so you can modify attachments like magazines and scopes. Apart from upgrades, you can also change the appearance of these weapons.

The weaponry in this game can be classified into groups based on quality. Compared to the other high-end weapons in the game, exotics are extremely unique, giving them an extra edge. Acquiring these is a bit difficult, as can be expected from any drop in this genre. You might have to defeat a few powerful bosses and complete strenuous missions to add them to your collection.

The Division 2: St. Elmo's Engine Exotic Assault Rifle and how to get it

The St. Elmo’s Engine Exotic Assault Rifle is one of the most sought-after rifles in The Division 2 Year 5, Season 1. Much like the other exotics you earn during the game, you will find this item under the reward track window at level 90 if you have the season pass.

It can be acquired by gaining experience points, which becomes possible by completing various activities. Choosing and succeeding in different tasks within a short period will reward you with more XP, helping you to level up faster. Upon reaching the desired level, the St. Elmo’s Engine rifle is unlocked and can be equipped. Upon pushing to level 91 with the season pass, you can obtain the blueprint for the rifle, which can be used to redesign it.

Another easier but more expensive way of acquiring this exotic assault rifle is by paying through premium credits, which allows you to jump levels without playing it. For each 100 premium credits, you can jump up a level in the game.

The St. Elmo’s Engine Exotic Assault rifle in The Division 2 comes with its own set of perks, distinguishing it from the rest. Notably, whenever you shoot an enemy, you get a stack of Actum Est. Once this stack reaches 100 points, the next reload will fill your magazine with shock rounds. Enemies struck with these rounds will take additional shock damage and become stunned.

This feature remains intact even when switching between weapons. However, the same cannot be said about the number of stacks available. You may have to compromise on that front if you switch weapons while playing.

