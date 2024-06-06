How to get the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2? 

Still Hunt is turning out to be one of the most sought-after Exotic weapons shipped with Destiny 2 The Final Shape. This Golden Gun Sniper is one of the top burst DPS options in the game right now, especially if you pair it up with the Celestial Nighthawk Exotic Helmet. Deadeye Guardians who can't wait to get their hands on this new Exotic Sniper have come to the right place. In this guide, we will go over which mission the Still Hunt drops from, and how to get there.

Getting the Still Hunt requires you to go to places that unlock during or after the main campaign in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. If you haven't beaten it yet, be warned that the guide may contain spoilers.

Destiny 2 guide: How to unlock the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle

The Still Hunt is gated behind a long if straightforward mission (Image via Bungie)

The Still Hunt is a quest reward from the Wild Card quest introduced with The Final Shape expansion. However, this is a post-campaign quest, meaning you must beat all the pre-Raid campaign missions in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Trending

How to get the Wild Card quest

At the end of the campaign, you will be placed on the Destiny 1 Tower. Go to your quest tab to find the "Destined Heroes" mission. It unlocks another new Exotic called Ergo Sum, but the first segment of this mission is a prerequisite for the Still Hunt.

Getting through the first few objectives of Destined Heroes is the most tricky part, though. You must engage in some Rune-overloading and projectile-deflecting shenanigans and beat the Savathun boss encounter.

Once you do that, go back to The Lost City and find your way to Micah's Conduit terminal. Claim the second part of the Destined Heroes quest, which redirects you to Cayde-6. This is the point where you receive the Wild Card quest as a side order.

Wild Card quest outline and bosses

Still Hunt is the quest reward for clearing Wild Card (Image via Bungie)

Jump off into the base of the Tower to get started with the Wild Card quest. It takes a while to complete, but it's quite straightforward. Essentially, you will hunker down in a camp with Cayde and Crow and listen to some story beats between regular Destiny 2 combat sessions.

Other than driving around, ad-clearing, and collecting Dark Ether, you will face three bosses throughout the stages of Wild Card:

Devourer of Corrupted Light, a highly durable Giant War-Dog.

Hoarder of Tainted Light, a Mega Shank

Lil'Kis, Harvest of The Witness

The final fight is particularly tricky with a lot of ad-spawns, but it's manageable as long as you have any form of mob control. After this fight is over, you head back to the Tower with your camping buddies, where the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle will await you as a reward.

Thanks to the absurd power ceiling of Still Hunt, it is a good way to close the gap to the Pinnacle gear cap in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.