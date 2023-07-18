How to get Tier 4 pets in Black Desert Online

Pets in Black Desert Online help you by automatically picking up loot. This is especially useful when you cannot be bothered to manually check each and every single piece of loot that you encounter as you attend to your tasks. Aside from picking up loot, pets also provide additional bonuses depending on their type.

You are allowed to have five pets in total, each with a level or a tier that determines how much loot they can pick. A pet's tier can be improved through breeding or the pet exchange feature.

Acquiring a Tier 4 pet in Black Desert Online

You will need to exchange a certain number of low-tier pets to get a high-tier one (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Aside from picking up loot for you, pets provide passive buffs that improve your character in Black Desert Online. Tier 1 and Tier 2 pets have one skill, Tier 3 ones have two, and Tier 4 have three skills that provide you with buffs.

It is definitely worth improving your pets to a higher tier since they not only provide you with better buffs but also provide you with more. You'll naturally want to get a Tier 4 pet since they have the most skills, but how exactly do you go about it?

You can exchange your pets by pulling up your pet list menu and clicking on the Exchange option. It is important to note that the tier level that you're going to get is based on chance, and the odds depend on the level of the pets that you're going to exchange. Here are the odds of acquiring a Tier 4 pet based on what you're exchanging.

Tier 1 & Tier 3: fifteen percent chance to get a Tier 4

Tier 2 & Tier 3: twenty-five percent chance to get a Tier 4

Two Tier 3s: thirty-five percent chance to get a Tier 4

However, if you don't want to leave it to chance, you can exchange five pets for a sure shot at getting a Tier 4 pet. Here are the combinations needed to achieve this in Black Desert Online:

Two Tier 1s and three Tier 3s

Two Tier 2s, two Tier 3s, and a Tier 1

While Tier 4 pets are much better, it is also important to remember that they have a higher hunger level than those of a lower tier. It is also important to note that exchanging or breeding pets will destroy the original, and you'll only be left with one, even if you exchange multiple pets. Furthermore, it is important to note that you can only breed pets that are of the same type.

Tier 4 pets can eventually be bred or exchanged for Tier 5 pets in Black Desert Online, which can provide you with additional boosts and bonuses.

If you are new to Black Desert Online, you should also consider learning how to fish.