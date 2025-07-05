How to get and use Nightmare Sigil in Diablo 4

Nightmare Sigils are an important part of Diablo 4’s gameplay loop, perhaps more so than ever before. In previous seasons, Nightmare Dungeons weren’t really an important activity. They stand a good chance of dropping glyphs for your Paragon boards, but that’s about it. However, they have been upgraded significantly for Sins of the Horadrim, which is D4 Season 9.
Whether you’re on Eternal or Seasonal servers, Nightmare Dungeons have upgraded in Diablo 4, making Nightmare Sigils more important than ever. Several Seasonal quests, like The Truth That Lies Within require you to find a Horadric Strongroom within a Nightmare Dungeon. Here’s how you can get some Sigils, and use them in D4.
How to farm Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4
There are a few ways to get Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4: crafting them from Sigil Dust, receiving one from an early Seasonal Quest, by completing Nightmare Dungeons or working on your seasonal journey. Now, I have noticed that they don’t feel like guaranteed drops anymore during Season 9, but that could have been a bug.
You can get Sigil Dust earlier than ever now in Diablo 4, since you can start farming the material at level 15, instead of waiting until you’re close to the endgame. You need 60 Sigil Dust and 4,000 Gold to make one random Nightmare Sigil, at any Occultist in Diablo 4. You can get Sigil Dust from an assortment of activities:
- Cache Rewards from The Tree of Whispers
- Completing Local Events
- Killing Elite monsters
- Salvaging Sigils at the Occultist
- Tortured Gifts in Helltides
Whichever is easiest for you is what I recommend. Doing dungeons marked by the Tree of Whispers is usually an easy, free 5 points towards your 10 for the Tree of Whispers. However, if a group is farming the Blood Maiden in a Helltide, that’s another easy to way to farm tons of chests without much work.
Once you have however many you need, head to an Occultist, and select their second tab, and craft the Nightmare Sigils. That’s all there is to it. One of the first Seasonal Quests will give you a Nightmare Sigil as well, so that’s also helpful. Another great way to farm them is to clear Nightmare Dungeons.
There are often players running Nightmare Dungeons in the group finder, and as long as one person uses a Nightmare Sigil, nobody else has to burn one. This can be a great way to farm exp, Strongholds, and other resources, since Nightmare Sigils now always have a positive and negative affix to them.
You may also find them in your seasonal caches, by completing the tasks set out for you, but that’s not really the best way to get them. The other methods are far more efficient.
How to use a Nightmare Sigil in Diablo 4
Using a Nightmare Sigil is incredibly easy: open your inventory and go to the tab that has a key on it. This is where you find all of your Infernal Hordes Keys, Tribute Keys (Undercity), and Nightmare Sigils.
Just select the one you want to use, and it will offer you a chance to open the map, and teleport to the dungeon directly. If you’re in a dungeon already, you may need to open the map, and scroll up until you’re on the world map, then teleport there directly. This will drop you right inside, so you can get started.
