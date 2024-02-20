How to instantly one shot almost everything in Palworld

There is a strange Palworld glitch that allows you to one shot almost all the bosses in the game. Palworld’s boss fights are among the hardest challenges and to be able to defeat them with minimal effort can be extremely handy. Not only will it save time, but you will also accumulate a lot of resources by avoiding a big chunk of the fight.

In this article, we talk about the glitch that lets you one shot any Palworld boss to make life easier for you.

Note: This glitch will not work against Fire-type Boss Pals as fire beats ice in this game.

How to one shot Boss Pals in Palworld

This glitch will be effective against Jetragon (Image via PPI)

Frostallion is an Ice-type Pal that has access to Ice-type attacks. When this Legendary Pal attacks enemies with strong moves like Ice Missile, Icicicle Cutter, and Iceberg, there is a high chance that the target will get frozen.

You can use other Ice-type Pals, too, if you don’t have Frostallion. For instance, Sibelyx can also freeze its enemies during combat, and it will be the same as if you were to use the previously mentioned Ice-type creature. Keep in mind that as long as the Pal is big and strong, it can freeze the enemies. It is not advisable to use smaller Ice-type attackers for this glitch.

Once the target is frozen, you will need to take your Rocket Launcher and fire at the feet of the enemy. This will shoot them up into the sky, and they will take an astronomical amount of fall damage upon hitting the ground. There are plenty of ridiculously challenging bosses in this game. Jetragon, Paladius, and Necromus are some of the strongest you will come across.

You can use this glitch on almost any boss (Image via PPI)

Fighting them with Pals and regular weapons can be very tedious, and the boss fights can often last for a long time. You can use this glitch to one shot any boss on Palpagos Island. Even if you are unable to do it, you will deal damage of over 10,000.

Sometimes, the damage counter even shows readings of over 20,000. There is some randomness, but this is a very effective method of dealing with strong bosses in this game.

Can you one shot Dungeon Boss Pals in Palworld?

You can use this one shot glitch with the Boss Pals inside the numerous Dungeons in Palworld. However, it is not advisable to carry out the process as there is a high chance of the Boss Pal getting stuck on the roof of the dungeon.

Even though it will take a lot of damage, it might get glitched out. The Pal will get stuck in the wall, and even if you shoot at it, the damage will not be registered.

Can you one shot Tower Bosses in Palworld?

Lily and Lyleen (Image via PPI)

Yes, you can carry out this glitch with Tower Bosses, but there is another Palworld glitch that lets you catch Tower Bosses in this game. Since these Pals are extremely strong, catching them while you can will allow you to make a lot of interesting plays in this game.

Since Tower Bosses have an astronomically high HP bar, you will not be able to kill them with one blow.