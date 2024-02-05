Apart from those found in the wild, there are a few dungeon exclusive Pals in Palworld. It won't be surprising if you haven't encountered these during your adventures around the islands of Palpagos. These special Pals can only be found in dungeons, which are explorable regions filled with syndicate thugs, cool-looking Pals, and boss Pals.

This article will cover all dungeon exclusive Pals in Palworld and their locations.

Here are all dungeon exclusive Pals in Palworld

Felbat is one of the dungeon exclusive Pals (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

While all dungeon exclusive Pals can be found randomly around all the different dungeons around Palpagos, we will mention the dungeons where we found them. Here are all the dungeon exclusive Pals in Palworld:

Killamari

Felbat

Mau

There are only three Pals that you can find in the dark dungeons of Palworld, and having them on your team is worthwhile. Let's take a look at where you can find these Pals.

Killamari

Killamari can turn other Pals into mummies. (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Element: Dark

Location: Can be found in the dungeon located at (267, -541)

Work Suitability: Transporting (Level 2) and Gathering (Level 1)

Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Fried Squid

These small squid-like Pals are light purple and have cute little hats on the top of their heads. Their partner skill, Fried Squid, allows you to use these Pals as gliders. They aren't the best in battle; however, you will get much use from them in your base since they have Transporting (Level 2). This also makes them one of the best Pals for transporting during the early hours of the game.

While a Killamari can be found in almost any dungeon around Palpagos, we had the most luck looking through the one at (267, -541). This one is also pretty close to where you spawn during the beginning of the game. However, since dungeons can be lethal, you might want to level up before exploring them.

Felbat

Felbat also appears as one of the many boss Pals around Palpagos (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Element: Dark

Location: Can be found as a boss at (-410, -55)

Work Suitability: Medicine Production (Level 3)

Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Life Steal

Felbat is one of the more dignified Pals in Palworld. These bipedal creatures are fully black; they wear a black cape, and their feet are highlighted in golden. Most of their face is covered by big white hair, but players can see a black horn protruding from their heads.

Their partner skill, Life Steal, takes some of the damage received by the player and uses it to replenish HP. Moreover, when this is combined with their excellent arsenal, they become one of the best Pals for combat. While they can be found in various dungeons around the map, you'll have an easier time trying to catch them through their boss fight, located at (-410, -55).

Mau

Maus are one of the rarest dungeon exclusive Pals (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Element: Dark

Location: Can be found in the dungeon located at (152, -360)

Work Suitability: Farming (Level 1)

Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Gold Digger

Maus are small Egyptian cat-like Pals; their bodies are covered in a coat of black, while their paws, neck, face, and tail are all highlighted with gold. Combining this with their emerald green eyes makes them one of the more uniquely designed Pals in Palworld.

While they aren't too useful for your base, their Partner Skill allows them to dig up gold coins when assigned to the ranch, so you can find some use out of these Pals. Moreover, while they may not be the best in combat, they can make short work of most Neutral-type Pals.

That covers all the dungeon exclusive Pals in Palworld.

