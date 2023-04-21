How the latest World of Warcraft: Dragonflight PTR build is bringing power back to healers with new enchantment

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s 10.1 update is going to bring power back to healers. Instead of focusing only on healing at critical moments, there's a brand new enchantment coming for players to use. According to Wowhead’s datamining, the latest PTR build has an incredibly useful new enchantment for anyone that actively heals in WoW. This enchantment, known as Spore Tender, is going to be a very useful tool and will most likely be what healer’s roles will be in the future.

In the current meta of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, healers don’t heal all that much. Instead, they focus on DPS and only heal when it’s a critical, required moment. However, this new enchantment is going to shift the focus of Priests, Shaman, Druids, and Paladin healing specs towards a new goal - actually healing.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is bringing power back to the healers in latest PTR build

Based on the latest datamined information, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight healers are going to receive a powerful new enchantment for their weapons - Spore Tender. Throughout Patch 10.1, this will reward players who are healing while also directly benefitting the DPS and tanks that they're refilling the health of.

It seems like Blizzard is tired of healers not actively healing in the game, so that’s going to change when people unlock the Spore Tender enchantment. With this information as well as an increase in stamina and several interrupt abilities being nerfed, it’s soon going to be time for healers to do their job more frequently. Here’s what Spore Tender does in the game.

Enchant Weapon - Spore Tender

Use: Permanently enchants a weapon to cultivate living spores, causing your healing spells and abilities to occasionally send an Invigorating Spore Cloud to your target. It will grant them 2,442 of their highest secondary stat for 20 seconds. Cannot be applied to items lower than level 180.

As such, it doesn’t specify which type of healing affects either, so AOE and direct target will benefit from this. This could have been a targeted set of changes at just Mythic+ players since they’re using fewer healers, but other changes indicate that this is targeted at all content that requires healers.

It’s already known that the next patch will reduce all interrupt durations by a full second. Enemies will cast more spells, which means more incoming damage. Since players can’t just spam their interrupt abilities, it’s going to be more important to heal allies, with Spore Tender set to be the perfect tool for the job.

Healers certainly had it easy at the beginning of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, with most of them dealing DPS instead of healing, but that’s going away in the next major update. When Embers of Neltharion releases, healing classes will have to focus on keeping their teammates alive instead of simply defeating enemies and dishing out damage.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Embers of Neltharion update drops on May 2, with Season 2's competitive content of raiding, Mythics, and PVP rolling out on May 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes