How do you learn skills in Black Desert?

Black Desert also known as BDO is a popular MMORPG developed by Pearl Abyss which was released in 2014 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One. The game instantly became a hit due to its heavy emphasis on world-building and character customization, which enhanced as time went on and has now become one of the game's most appealing parts.

Black Desert puts you in an open world where you can fight enemies and become stronger as you progress through the game. You're given multiple classes to choose from which can change how you play the game. You also level up and gain skill points to learn new skills that can make your character stronger. Now, some might not understand the workings of the skill tree, but we have you covered.

Here's a look at the process of learning skills in Black Desert.

There are a few ways to learn skills in Black Desert

Learning skills in Black Desert is easier than you think (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Learning skills in any game is important as it helps your character become stronger as you progress through the game. Playing through any game requires your character to be strong since as you move forward, the enemies will become more powerful over time. In Black Desert, there are a couple of ways you can learn new skills to make your character powerful:

Leveling up: When you play through the game, you will keep leveling up as you gain experience that fills your XP meter. Gaining these character levels will help you gain some basic skills for your character.

Skill Instructors: During your playthrough, you will visit various major cities where you will meet Skill Instructors. They will allow you to browse through their shop to buy new skills for your character. Keep in mind that purchasing new skills requires skill points, which you earn as your character levels up. The cost of each skill you buy can vary depending on how important it is.

Skill menu: You can open your skill menu to look for the skill you desire. If the skill you want is available to unlock at the skill you are on and you have enough skill points to buy it, you can learn the skill directly from the skill menu.

Additional things to remember about skills

Skill points are required to learn new skills (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Now we know the ways to learn new skills in Black Desert, but there are still some things that the players should keep in mind while trying to unlock them:

Skill points: Skill points are your best friend if you look forward to learning new skills. Every skill will cost a certain number of skill points and a character level without which learning skills won't be possible. Earn skill points by completing quests and killing monsters in the open world.

Experimentation: You can always experiment with the skills you have, so you're allowed to reset your skill tree to use the skill points for some other skill you want to learn and experiment with. This feature helps if you're trying to experiment with some new builds in the game.

Character level: As you play through the game, your character will level up, which will reveal skills that you can unlock. While sometimes you might have enough skill points to learn a certain skill, you might not have enough character level to have that skill unlocked. This means you will have to grind till you reach the character level required by the skill to learn it using skill points.