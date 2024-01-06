How to make Gasoline in ARK Survival Ascended

Gasoline is a resource in ARK Survival Ascended that functions as a fuel source for numerous advanced crafting stations, equipment, and vehicles in the game. While the process of crafting this resource is not at all complicated, gathering the necessary ingredients and using a suitable crafting station to produce this fuel can pose challenges.

Gathering the essential materials used in crafting Gasoline is a big hassle, as these materials are often located in treacherous regions teeming with predators. Moreover, Gasoline has no naturally occurring alternative like Angler Gel in the title.

This article will list all the necessary steps for making Gasoline in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to craft Gasoline in ARK Survival Ascended

To craft Gasoline in ARK Survival Ascended, you will require a few necessary ingredients and a crafting station.

Here are the ingredients essential for crafting five Gasoline:

Six Oil

Five Hide

Hide is a resource that can be acquired from the corpses of most creatures in the game besides fishes and invertebrates, such as Achatina, Ammonite, and others. While a Metal Hatchet is good enough to harvest this resource, a tamed creature like the following can increase the yield per action by a significant margin:

Direwolf

Sabertooth

Therizinosaur

Thylacoleo

Oil is the most complicated of the two ingredients, as the best method to farm an Oil vein would be to traverse into dangerous territories with not only predators but also harsh environmental conditions, like the Snow biome. In this cold area with lethally low temperatures, these nodes can be found along the beaches, in the water bodies surrounding the island, and in Underwater caves.

A Dunkleousteus is the best tame to harvest this resource underwater, while an Ankylosaurus is the most optimal on land. In addition to these tamed creatures, a Metal Pick can serve the purpose of farming Oil veins, although not as efficiently.

If you manage to procure these necessary ingredients in ARK Survival Ascended, you can now use a suitable crafting station to make Gasoline.

The following are the crafting stations that can make Gasoline in ARK Survival Ascended:

Refining Forge

Industrial Forge

Chemistry Bench

A Refining Forge is an early game crafting station that unlocks at level 20 and requires basic ingredients such as Stone, Flint, Hide, Wood, and Fiber for its creation. All these ingredients are easy to acquire in the game.

However, the most optimal crafting station for making Gasoline is the Industrial Forge, which is an advanced engram that unlocks at level 80. It can produce up to 100 Gasoline at a time.

Gasoline can be used to fuel the following equipment:

Fabricator

Electrical Generator

Industrial Grill

Chemistry Bench

Industrial Forge

Motorboat

Industrial Grinder

A Zip-Line Motor Attachment, Chainsaw, and Mining Drill can also utilize Gasoline as fuel. However, they are currently not present in the title. These equipment will be added to the game with the upcoming map DLCs.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on ARK Survival Ascended.