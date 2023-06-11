Diablo 4 features many iconic locations and references to the prior entries within the franchise, including the much acclaimed Diablo 3. Players can enter the city of Caldeum in the Kehjistan region of Diablo 3, but the path forward is not easy. In short, players must progress through the campaign of Diablo 4 post Acts 4 and 5, after which they will be prompted to complete a series of quests. Completing these quests will unlock the way to Caldeum, which will be explained in detail below.

Note: Spoilers for Diablo 4 will follow. Reader discretion is advised.

How to unlock Caldeum in Diablo 4

Diablo 4’s Caldeum is hidden behind a series of quests that trigger after the end of Act 6’s second quest - “The Jewel of The East.” This particular quest is part of the final few missions of the game. Players must be well equipped to deal with the battles that follow:

Finish the final quest of Act 5 in Diablo 4, labelled “A Chorus of Voices”. Meet up with Lorath and Donan in the waypoint of Tarsarak to proceed. Begin the quest, “Evil Stirs in Kehjistan”. Complete this quest to have Neyrelle inform you of your next objective - to meet up with Lorath and Donan in the city of Caldeum. The quest, “The Jewel of the East” will begin. Head to the Tarsarak waypoint. Finally, enter Caldeum via the Eastern Gate. Caldeum will now be fully unlocked and available for both exploration and numerous side quests.

This wraps up the steps to enter Caldeum. As detailed above, the process to unlock access to the city is locked via the campaign, and players must simply play through it to proceed.

Additional information regarding the city of Caldeum

The Jewel of the East or Caldeum is an ancient city within Kehjistan. The city heavily relied on trade for its survival, and was as such regarded as the trade capital of the world in Diablo. Despite its size and influence, Caldeum was never positioned as the capital of the Empire - and it is suggested that the inhabitants of the city preferred it that way.

Even with the start of the Mage Clan Wars, battles never affected the flow of trade in Caldeum - due to its major role as a trade hub.

Despite weathering numerous battles and a genocide attempt from Malthael, Caldeum endured before ultimately falling to the demonic invasion. The city was forever sealed in an attempt to block the evil from spreading its roots through the Empire.

