There is a list of in-game features players are looking forward to ahead of Diablo 4’s official release on June 6, 2023. The game was first revealed at BlizzCon 2019, and since then, fans of the franchise have been excited to see what Blizzard Entertainment has to offer this time around. It has already been opened for early access, and so far, it looks promising.

Among many other additions, man’s favorite tail-wagging best friend has also found its place in the upcoming season of Diablo 4. When you are not fighting enemies or completing tasks, you can walk up to a dog and pet them.

Petting and finding a dog in Diablo 4

There aren't many activities in Diablo 4 that allow you to catch a breather. When you are not chasing Elites or completing challenges to level up, you are planning and plotting ways to do so. Petting a dog is the last thing you would expect in an action role-playing game, but Blizzard has added this nice little feature.

Before learning how to pet a dog in Diablo 4, we first need to find them. Dogs can be found freely roaming around in the game, especially in the city hubs. One of the first ones you will find is in Kyovashad.

How to pet a dog in Diablo 4?

When you encounter a dog in the game, you must wait for it to stop moving. When the dog is no longer in motion, walk up and face it. Then press ‘E’ on your keyboard (on PC) or press the up arrow on your D-pad (using a controller) to bring up the emote wheel.

On the emote wheel, move your cursor to the one that says ‘Hello.’ When you do so, you will get a prompt that says, ‘select Hello gesture.’ Click on it and exit the wheel. Then move closer to the dog and offer your greetings.

Every time you press the ‘Hello’ button, the player either says ‘Hello’ or ‘Greetings’. You can also pat the dog while you are addressing it. Once you have successfully become friends with the dog, it follows you everywhere. At any given point in the game, you can again pet the dog by following the same steps as mentioned before.

However, there is a catch. Makers and early access users have warned other players that there is a possibility that the dog could get killed during upcoming battles. This has created mixed feelings among players who are contemplating if they should use the pet-a-dog option or not.

All in all, if you are looking for some momentary respite from the chaos surrounding you in Diablo 4, go ahead and pet a dog. But considering its associated risks, dog lovers like myself might give this option a pass.

