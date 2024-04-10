How to reach and use Fel Portals in WoW Classic

Fel Portals are a new feature in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, and while Warlocks are primarily the only people who access them, that’s not entirely the case. These utilize a new minion for the Warlock class, which will explore beyond these mysterious new rifts. There are several versions of these portals, depending on where you are in the world, and if you’re looking to find them, we have what you need.

From what regions they spawn in to how to open them, if you want to know more about WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s Fel Portals, here’s everything you need to know.

How to utilize Fel Portals in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you see these yellow crackling rifts, you're in the right place (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As you’ve played your Warlock in WoW Classic, you may have stumbled upon these yellow crackling Fel Portals. Many zones have them, often near where demons typically spawn in that area. You also may have noticed that occasionally, when you kill an enemy with Drain Soul, you’ll gain an Explorer’s Shard instead of the normal shard you’d receive.

This allows you to summon an Explorer Imp, which can dive into these portals, and find some treasure on the other side. Other classes need these portals for some of their Runes. For example, Mage’s Balefire Bolt Rune needs access to these Portals. Since they don’t have demons, they access Fel Portals in another way in WoW Classic.

Mages can use their Scroll of Spatial Mending (which requires 120 Enchanting to craft) to close these demonic portals. As rewards, players can unlock Runes, depending on class, as well as a set of useful Bind on Equip or Bind on Pickup equipment. WoW Classic has several types of Fel Portals, and each one spawns in specific parts of the world:

Fel Sliver: Barrens, Westfall, Darkshore, Silverpine Forest

Barrens, Westfall, Darkshore, Silverpine Forest Fel Crack: Barrens, Ashenvale, Redridge Mountain

Barrens, Ashenvale, Redridge Mountain Fel Tear: Swamp of Sorrows, Desolace

Swamp of Sorrows, Desolace Fel Scar: Feralas, Azshara, Blasted Lands

Feralas, Azshara, Blasted Lands Fel Rift: Unknown

If you see the blue question mark, it's time for your reward (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can also make macros to easily target these while in the world. Just make one that uses the command line “/Target Fel Sliver” or whichever Fel Portal you’re currently trying to target in WoW Classic.

To get your Explorer Imp to go inside, talk to him and he’ll have a command to enter. This also gives you a debuff that prevents you from resummoning one, while he’s in the portal. It will take 10-20 minutes for him to come back, so go about playing the game as normal.

He should return with a quest to complete when you interact with him, called Otherworldly Treasure. Complete it, and you’ll receive a bag with a few items and, occasionally, gold.

Below is our list of every Fel Portal we’ve found so far in WoW Classic. This is not a complete list, there are surely others in these areas. Unfortunately, we still haven’t found any Fel Rifts at this time.

Fel Sliver Fel Crack Fel Tear Fel Scar Fel Rift Barrens Ashenvale Swamp of Sorrows Feralas Unknown /way 53.0 50.8 /way 30.2 30.2 /way 36.6 50.0 /way 68.2 58.8 /way 52.0 14.1 /way 33.6 28.4 /way 34.6 28.0 /way 70.6 62.6 /way 40.8 14.3 /way 24.4 63.4 /way 12.6 29.6 /way 72.6 63.8 /way 44.5 54.7 /way 27.6 62.6 /way 10.6 60.6 /way 76.6 63.6 /way 39.47 13.77 /way 44.6 52.2 /way 16.8 62.6 /way 74.2 60 Westfall /way 52.6 62.8 /way 22.8 64.6 /way 76.2 56.6 /way 46.9 39.2 /way 51.2 47.0 /way 56.8 65.6 /way 74.2 56.8 /way 34.2 82.4 /way 67.0 46.0 /way 69.8 78.0 /way 73.2 54.4 Darkshore /way 57.2 51.0 /way 77.0 89.2 /way 74.2 50.8 /way 49.9 36.9 /way 77.4 73.0 /way 91.0 65.6 /way 40.0 73.0 /way 80.6 70.8 /way 91.6 56.4 Silverpine /way 84.8 70.2 /way 87.6 26.0 /way 56.8 15.8 Redridge /way 81.4 34.6 /way 55.58 56.97 /way 79.2 33.8 /way 72.8 10.4 /way 83.2 45.2 Desolace /way 86.4 52.4 /way 72.0 20.0 /way 81.8 60.8 /way 53.0 72.0 /way 79.0 73.0 /way 76.0 19.0 /way 71.4 83.6 /way 29.8 30.4 Barrens /way 43.2 80.2 /way 43.8 83.8 /way 46.2 85.6 /way 48.6 83.0 /way 48.4 81.2

These portals are incredibly useful for several classes, and a source of useful items. Warlocks themselves need it for both Summon Felguard and Backdraft Runes.