How to respec in No Rest for The Wicked

The Breach update for No Rest for the Wicked brought a ton of new content, including an engaging endgame activity. There are also a lot of new weapons to try across different archetypes, meaning you’ll need to respec if you plan on trying every weapon to make a perfect build.
While attribute respec doesn’t need much of a resource, unlocking this feature can be challenging. This article will show you how to unlock the respec feature in No Rest for The Wicked.
How to respec your stats in No Rest for the Wicked
Respec of character stats wasn’t available on launch. It was introduced in the first major update via a glowing statue inside the Crucible cave.
Previously, this feature was unlocked after defeating Falstead Darak, but the method was changed following an update. Now it is available as an upgrade inside the Crucible after reaching Floor 5.
Upon entering this floor, you’ll see a huge NPC who provides upgrades in exchange for gloamseed. Purchasing an upgrade named Iron Corpus will add the respec statue, which can then be used to respec attribute points in No Rest for The Wicked.
This is where you can have some trouble in the early game. While the crucible can be unlocked quite early, the enemies inside can be challenging depending on your skill level.
Attribute respec isn’t free
After unlocking the statue, you’ll need Fallen Embers to respec any attribute in No Rest for The Wicked. Each level grants you three skill points to spend; however, refunding a single point will consume one Fallen Ember.
That means a complete respec will require 90 Fallen Ember, with the max level being 30 in the game. This is another hurdle if you are in the early game. Fallen Embers can be found by looting chests and defeating bosses, and can be a rare resource in the early game.
Benefits of attribute respec in No Rest for The Wicked
As mentioned earlier, attribute respec allows you to try different weapons in the game. Each weapon archetype requires investment across different attributes, although shifting a few points around will usually do the job.
Apart from weapons, attributes also improve your character stats. Investment across Health, Stamina, and Equip Load can be very helpful throughout your journey.
