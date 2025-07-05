How to Salvage in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 throws tons of loot at you, and before long you’ll need to start using the Salvage system. It hasn’t changed much in the years since the game launched, and that’s probably for the best. It’s a simple, effective way of making the most out of gear that you get from quests, dungeons, and the various caches that drop that you don’t need anymore.

Whether you’ve upgraded legendaries, or simply don’t care about anything in your inventory, knowing how and when to Salvage is going to be key in Diablo 4, on both the Eternal and Seasonal servers. Here’s how you can use this to your advantage in-game.

Taking advantage of Salvage system in Diablo 4

You can salvage gear in Diablo 4 at any Blacksmith in the game. If it’s your first time playing the game, you will unlock this shortly after visiting Kyovashad for the first time, but any Blacksmith in the game can do this for you. Simply interact with them, and you’ll find Salvage in the very first tab that pops up.

It's a very easy-to-use system, but be careful you don't throw something out you wanted to keep (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Mining Pick icon lets you salvage specific gear in your inventory, and below that are several other options for you to choose from. Make sure you choose wisely though, because there’s no undoing what you’ve done:

All Junk items

Common (White)

Magical (Blue)

Rare (Yellow)

All Items (Everything in your equipment tab)

When it comes to Legendaries and Uniques, you cannot specifically Salvage these; you either have to manually do them, or select Salvage All in Diablo 4. I only Salvage All when there’s nothing in my main inventory that I care about. I recommend storing useful items in the nearby storage chests, if you have a few things you want to keep.

There are two great reasons to Salvage in Diablo 4. The first is that it gives you crafting materials for upgrading your gear. Good examples of this are using the Tempering system with the Blacksmith, or applying new Legendary Affixes at the Occultist. This is going to be incredibly important, no matter what type of build you run.

You will see the results of Salvage on the left side of the scree (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The other applies exclusively to the Occultist. As you sacrifice Legendary gear with a variety of Legendary Aspects on them, they will get added to your Codex of Power. If you already have a Legendary Aspect you salvage, it will level it up by one level; provided it can actually level up beyond where it’s at now.

This is going to come in handy when you’re looking to enhance specific builds. Again, make certain that the gear you’re sacrificing isn’t important to you. There will be plenty of times when you have tons of gear that you just don’t know what to do with: the answer in almost all cases is going to be to Salvage it.

