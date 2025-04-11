How to sign up for WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic beta

The Mists of Pandaria Classic experience is coming to WoW later this year, and while there’s still much to be done, players can help out by joining the beta test. Joining the beta test allows players to help find bugs, imbalances, and things about the experience that are unpleasant/not enjoyable. It could lead to changes and updates along the way, as this expansion comes to the beta servers later in 2025.

While the Mists of Pandaria Classic experience isn’t coming to WoW until approximately August 31, 2025, you can help out by joining the beta. Whether you actually want to help improve the state of the game, or get a sneak peek at what it will feel like, Blizzard is giving you that option. Here’s how to take part.

Blizzard has opened up sign ups for WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic

WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic brings a wealth of great, memorable content to the Classic-era servers, and the beta test will likely begin in the near future. The developers have not revealed when the beta test begins, but we imagine it won’t take too long to kick off.

However, the days of simply logging onto the Battle.net website and opting in once for everything Blizzard-related are gone. It is still very easy to sign up for the WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic beta, though. All you need to do is follow the below steps:

Log onto this Blizzard website.

Sign in to your Battle.net account.

Select “Beta Opt-In” in the top right of the screen.

Select “Request Beta Access”

If the beta is live, you'll see it here (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After that, you just need to wait on an email from Blizzard to say you have access to the World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Classic beta test. Even if you miss the email, you can occasionally check your Battle.net client, and look through the various “Classic-era” options you have, in the drop-down menu, seen above.

If you see the beta test there, then it’s active, and you can install/play at your leisure. There will no doubt be changes between this version of Mists of Pandaria, and the Classic version, as well. As of right now, it does not have an official launch date, but the website states “August 31, 2025 or earlier”.

