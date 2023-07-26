How to solve the Diablo 4 cellar puzzle

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant was released recently, and everyone is excited to finish the main story campaign as soon as possible to unlock all the new seasonal activities. In the game, you will find small areas called cellars, which have a similar function to dungeons but are on a smaller scale. You can find cellars across Sanctuary via trapdoor-shaped icons on the map.

The cellar puzzle in Diablo 4 may be complicated in the beginning. However, this article gives you a simple walkthrough to solve it in a very short time.

How to complete the Diablo 4 cellar puzzle

Cellar puzzle AoE range (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The cellar puzzle in Diablo 4 consists of nine symbols on the ground and three symbols on the tablet at the top. The combinations of these symbols may be different for each player. However, the idea and rules to solve the puzzle are the same.

You will notice that when you walk over any of the symbols on the ground, it will trigger it and produce a blast. A red-colored blast has a fire effect, a green one has a toxic effect, and a blue one has an electric effect. The damage you get from these blasts may kill you instantly, so if you are playing in hardcore mode, enter these cellars at your own risk.

There will be a tablet placed beside the symbols placed on the ground. Now, observe the symbols on the tablet. Check to see if the ordering must be done from left to right, the leftmost being your first symbol.

The symbol disappears from the matrix if stepped in the correct order (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Match the first symbol with the ones present on the ground. Sometimes, there may be more than one matching symbol. However, you do not have to worry because you can trigger any one of them.

To trigger your first symbol, you will have to step on it and make sure that you get out of the AoE range as soon as the circle appears. If you cannot get out of that range, you will get hit by the blast and lose a large chunk of your health.

Observe the symbols on the tablet and trigger the symbols in their respective order. If you manage to step on any of the other symbols that are not the second one, another blast will occur, resetting the whole thing. You will then have to start solving the puzzle again from the beginning.

The treasure you may get from solving the cellar puzzle in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As you trigger the right symbol and get out of its AoE range, it will disappear from the matrix. You can now move on to triggering the next one.

Once you have triggered all of them in their correct order, the symbols will disappear from the area, leaving you with the treasure loot.

The treasure chest will have a generous amount of gold, weapons, and sometimes even armor.