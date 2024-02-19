How to stack items in Palworld

Being able to stack items in Palworld can be very handy when you are running out of space at your base. Instead of building items next to each other, you can pile one on top of another. This way, you will be utilizing the vertical space and make a lot of room on the floor for other structures or prevent the base from becoming congested.

In this article, we will walk you through the easiest way to stack structures in Palworld.

How to stack Plantation structures in Palworld

Stacking Plantation structures (Image via Pocket Pair)

Plantation structures take up a lot of space, and being able to stack them will be quite convenient. You can maximize your production while sacrificing the least amount of space on the ground.

To stack Plantation structures in Palworld, follow these steps:

Build three or more Wooden Benches, one on top of the other. Allowing your Pal to build this structure will make life easier as the benches will automatically stack on top without you needing to align them manually. You can build as many benches as required.

Bring out your Plantation structure and try to align it with the Wooden Bench in the middle of the pile. You will know it has aligned when the Plantation snaps into place.

Once the Plantation snaps to the middle bench, jump and place the structure on the top of the pile of benches. You will not be able to build the structure in the middle, but as soon as you jump, it will turn blue, and you can click on the build button.

After building the Plantation, break the bench underneath it. This way, you can build more Plantations under the one you have already placed.

How to stack chests in Palworld

Stacking chests (Image via Pocket Pair)

Stacking chests also uses the same mechanic as discussed above. However, you will need to stack Wooden Bar Stools instead of benches.

After stacking the stools, select the Metal Chest and slide the center of the chest towards the center of the stools. Once the centers coincide, the chest will snap to the middle stool. Jump and the chest will be buildable briefly. Make sure you are swift with your reflexes as otherwise, you will not be able to place the chest.

Without moving your cursor, enter the Disassembly mode and delete the stool right below the chest. Select a new chest from the build menu and jump to stack it underneath the one on top. You will have to repeat this for all of the remaining chests.

You can access the contents of the bottom three chests by standing next to them. However, for the topmost chest, you will either have to jump or stand on top of something to access it.

With this stacking technique, your base will look more aesthetically pleasing.

