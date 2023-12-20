How to start the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission

The Destiny 2 Starcrossed mission is the only Exotic-oriented one in Season of the Wish. It takes you on a trip through the Black Garden, pitting you against the Vex of the Sol Divisive and some Taken. The mission has three basic encounters, featuring some really tanky bosses. However, with the right loadout, it's not difficult to take them out.

Unlike most of the other Exotic missions in Destiny 2 so far, this one is loosely tied to the storyline, but accessing it can be slightly tricky.

Here's how you can access the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission.

How to unlock the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission

There are a few requirements that you need to meet in order to unlock the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission. Considering that it's a part of Season of the Wish, you will have to purchase the season.

If you bought the Lightfall Digital Deluxe edition, you would have received access to the season on the day it began. If you just purchased the Standard Edition, you will have to buy Season of the Wish to be able to access the mission.

Additionally, you must have completed the week 4 storyline in Season of the Wish. The Destiny 2 Starcrossed mission is available at step 29 of the "Wishing All the Best" questline.

Once you've reached the required quest step, you will be able to launch the mission directly. Alternatively, the node for the same will be available at the H.E.L.M.

While the mission itself is fairly amazing, it's not hidden. Unlike the Node Avalon mission in the EDZ, you don't have to unlock any secret mechanism to access this one. Lore-wise, it gives you more insight into the alliance between the Vex of the Sol Divisive and the Taken.

Furthermore, the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission is the only way through which you can acquire the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow. This is the first Strand Exotic bow and comes with some interesting perks that synergize very well with almost every Strand build in the game.

What's more interesting is that this Exotic features multiple catalysts. To collect them, however, you must make your way into the mission over the next few weeks because they're time-gated.

Apart from the Wish-Keeper Exotic, you will also be able to pick up copies of the reprised Season of the Undying weapons. Some of the secret chests in the mission also drop red-border weapons, which makes it a wonderful place to farm these items.