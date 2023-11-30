Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper Exotic bow: How to get, perks, and more

The Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper is a brand-new Exotic bow that's set to go live in the game later in Season of the Wish. It is tied to the Starcrossed Exotic mission. While there isn't much information available about the season at this point in time, information related to the weapon's perks has already been added to the game's API.

Here's everything that players need to know about the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow in Season of the Wish.

How to get the Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper

As mentioned earlier, the Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper Exotic bow is associated with the Starcrossed Exotic mission. Although the mission isn't in the game yet, it is expected to be associated with the overall storyline in some way or another. This is quite similar to the Wicked Implement, which could be acquired by completing a secret section of the Deep Dive missions in Season of the Deep.

Considering that the name of the mission has already been revealed, it's unlikely that it'll be of the secret variant. However, considering that Bungie loves to add secrets every now and then, there's a chance that players might have their work cut out for them while trying to figure out how to unlock and get started with the mission.

Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper perks

The Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper is an Exotic Strand bow. Just like every other Exotic in the game, the weapon has two intrinsic perks:

Snareweaver: Precision hits and final blows with this weapon build up energy towards a Snareweaver arrow. This arrow can be fired from the hip. When it hits a target or even the ground, it creates a set of traps. Whenever targets are close to the trap, it activates, suspending them.

Precision hits and final blows with this weapon build up energy towards a Snareweaver arrow. This arrow can be fired from the hip. When it hits a target or even the ground, it creates a set of traps. Whenever targets are close to the trap, it activates, suspending them. Silkbound Slayer: The Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper deals bonus damage to suspended targets. This weapon also gains increased draw time for a short period whenever a target is suspended, irrespective of the source. Alternatively, draw time for the weapon is improved if the arrows fired from it damage a suspended target.

Based on these perks, the Wish-Keeper should work very well with all three Strand subclasses. The weapon is also craftable, so players will be able to select a few perks on it based on how they want to use it.

In theory, the Wish-Keeper looks like it will be devastating in activities where a lot of crowd control is required. However, players will have to wait until it goes live to see how it performs in the game.