All reprised Season of the Undying weapons in Destiny 2 and how to get them

Season of the Undying, the eighth season in Destiny 2, went live alongside the Shadowkeep expansion in the game. Interestingly enough, the Garden of Salvation raid was introduced alongside this expansion. That season had a lot of weapons that were quite popular and loved by the players, and several of those weapons have made a return in Season of the Wish.

While reprising these weapons, Bungie, in most cases, gives these weapons a much-needed rework. They add new perks to the list, including the origin perk as well. That said, here's a list of all the weapons that were a part of the Season of the Undying and have been reprised in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish.

All reprised Season of the Undying weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Out of all the weapons in that season, the developers have reprised only four. These weapons are as follows:

Imperative : 150 RPM Kinetic Scout Rifle

: 150 RPM Kinetic Scout Rifle Subjunctive : 900 RPM Arc SMG

: 900 RPM Arc SMG Adhortative : 390 RPM Solar Pulse Rifle

: 390 RPM Solar Pulse Rifle Optative: 180 RPM Handcannon

All four weapons have an interesting Origin Trait. This is known as Nano-Munitions. This trait will be activated whenever a player stands beside any ally. For as long as a player is standing close to their ally, the weapon will build up ammo as an emergency reload. The amount of ammo built up depends on the time the player has spent standing beside their ally.

While this perk might not have that much effect in PvE activities, it will be very important in PvP, where grouping up with allies is common. Given the perk combinations, the Pulse Rifle and the SMG will work well in PvE activities as well. For context, the SMG drops with the Voltshot perk, while the Pulse Rifle has the Incandescent perk, making them two really good weapons for ad clearing and crowd control.

How to get Season of the Undying weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

To get the weapons from Season of the Undying, all you need to do is complete the seasonal activities in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish. There's always a chance that you can get one of the weapons mentioned above from the loot crates at the end of the activity. You can also get your hands on these weapons through the Wish engrams you get by completing almost every activity in the game.

Alternatively, you can focus Wish engrams into these weapons by visiting the Spirit of Riven from the H.E.L.M. There's a panel on the second page where you can select the Season of the Undying weapon you want, but unfortunately, the rolls will be random. The best part is that all these weapons are craftable, so you don't really need to hunt for the god-rolls.