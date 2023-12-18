How to summon and defeat the Red-Cloaked Horror in Diablo 4

The Red-Cloaked Horror is the event specific boss for the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event. Considering that the title went live earlier this year, this is the first holiday event that the developers are hosting within the game, with a chance of it recurring every year. Quite similar to all the bosses so far, the Red-Cloaked Horror has a large health pool with some strong attacks at its disposal.

Before knowing the rewards for defeating this beast, players need to know how to summon it. That said, here's a rundown of how to summon the Diablo 4 Red-Cloaked Horror and subsequently defeat it.

How to summon the Diablo 4 Red-Cloaked Horror

Considering that the Red-Cloaked Horror is related to the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event, the only way to summon it is by participating. While you're exploring Fractured Peaks during the Midwinter Blight, you will come across a public event known as Blighted Revelry.

The premise here is simple, you will have to slay all enemies and withstand the onslaught for around two minutes. During this time, you will be attacked by each and every hostile creature in the area, including the Blightfiends and the Frigid Husks.

Once you've achieved the Mastery rank in this event, the Red-Cloaked Horror will spawn automatically and will start attacking you.

How to defeat the Red-Cloaked Horror in Diablo 4

Potions have been and will continue to be your best friend in Diablo 4, especially when you're going up against bosses in the game. The Red-Cloaked Horror is the boss for the winter Midwinter Blight event, so it's natural that it'll dish out ice/frost attacks.

Before you head into the battle, you need to ensure that you consume an Elixir of Cold Resistance. This will give you additional resistance to the ice/frost attacks that the Red-Cloaked Horror dishes out every now and then.

For the most part, the fight is fairly straightforward, and does not include a lot of complex mechanics. All you need to do is avoid the ice attacks that it throws at you and keep landing your hits.

While it's not advisable to stay within melee range, you can always dash in and out of range if your character has high movement and attack speed. Furthermore, you also need to remember that the difficulty level for this fight depends a lot upon how strong your character is. Not just that, the world level and the overall character level will also influence the strength of the Red-Cloaked Horror in Diablo 4.

When you've defeated it, not only will you be able to get your hands on some good loot, you will also receive a Red-Cloaked Trophy, which you can then turn in at the event vendor in exchange for some reputation and some event-specific rewards.