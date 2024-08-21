How to summon V in Once Human, and what does he do?

Summoning V in Once Human is one of the first things you should do as a beginner in the game. V is the handy bird sidekick that can help you with an array of tasks, including getting extra commissions. These commissions not only allow you to score some valuable rewards, but they can also give you extra XP for quick progress.

Whether you're a beginner or a veteran discovering new features, keep reading to learn more about V in Once Human.

Guide to summoning V in Once Human

Summoning V in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

It's easy to summon V in Once Human. Simply press and hold the Tab key, and a wheel of options will appear on your screen. Select 'Summon V' by hovering your mouse over the option and clicking it.

The fiery bird should pop out, and you will be presented with an array of things that you can do with it.

What does V do in Once Human?

Use V to view the Season Shop (Image via Starry Studio)

As mentioned, summoning V unlocks access to a selection of special tasks. Check the list below to understand more of its capabilities.

Accept Commissions

Through V, you can unlock extra commissions that you can complete for rewards. The commissions board is divided into several weeks. Each week contains tasks you can accomplish. The reward varies per task, so it is recommended you check the board regularly to look for some items that you might need.

Completing the commissions also grants EXP, so players who want to progress faster can use this mechanic.

Access V-ikipedia

V also gives you access to V-ikipedia, an in-game browser that contains information on the game. It's a useful reference that includes details on recent events, weapons guides, and community groups. Beginners can also refer to the survival manual in V-ikipedia.

View Season Shop

V also allows you to quickly access the Season Shop. With this feature, you can head to the shop to view and purchase the seasonal offerings.

This wraps up our guide to summoning and using V in Once Human. Check out more news and guides related to the game below:

