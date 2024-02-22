How to switch to third-person mode in Nightingale

Inflexion Games' latest project is here, but did players know a third-person mode in Nightingale exists as well? While much of the marketing for the game showcased engaging with the Fae Realms and its denizens in a first-person view, this new perspective shift should let players who are more comfortable with the third-person view enjoy it.

The process to do so is simpler than it looks as well. So let's see how eager players can enjoy Nightingale in third-person mode.

How to toggle on third-person mode in Nightingale

Options menu in Nightingale (Image via Inflexion Games)

Nightingale, by default, uses a first-person perspective which seems to be the intended way of experiencing all that the Fae Realms have to offer. Those who wish can still toggle on an "experimental" third-person view from the settings. To do so, players can follow these steps:

Head to the Options menu. This can be done while both in the game overworld or the main menu.

Select the Video tab.

Select the Enable Third-Person View (Experimental) option.

To revert back to first-person, simply uncheck the option from the menu.

On heading back to the game, players will be able to enjoy the new over-the-shoulder viewpoint. In this manner, all types of gamers are content. However, the third-person mode in Nightingale is still quite flawed in certain aspects. The animations are not aligned, making the experience feel cumbersome for fans. These lands are teeming with varied monsters and creatures to encounter and battle, including powerful Apex Creatures.

That said, the first-person mode is still the recommended option, especially since it makes the fantasy worlds far more immersive to explore. There are varied Realm Cards allowing players to customize their journey across worlds, whether solo or co-op. This is all players need to know about the third-person mode in Nightingale.

Nightingale is available via early access right now and is exclusively available on PC.