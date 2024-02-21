What are Apex Creatures in Nightingale?

The Fae Realms are no stranger to mythical beasts roaming its landscapes, and the Apex Creatures in Nightingale stand on top of the food chain. Unlike most monsters, who will attack you on sight, these creatures are different. They can offer you various rewards, but if provoked, these Apex Creatures can end your realmwalking adventures instantly.

You might come across them in Nightingale while exploring the Fae Realms and wonder if you can take them down. This article is here to help you with that, as it will summarize all the Apex Creatures you can find in the game and if you can kill them.

All Apex Creatures in Nightingale

Elder Eoten in Nightingale

Apex Creatures roam the three Biomes you can access using the Realm Cards in Nightingale. There are three of these monsters, each inhabiting a different Realm.

None of the Apex Creatures are outright hostile. You will be able to receive various rewards after interacting with them and by giving them gifts. However, if attacked or provoked in any other way, they will become hostile and will try to kill you. The Apex Creatures are quite tough to beat and can be considered the world bosses in Nightingale.

Below are all the three Apex Creatures in Nightingale that you will come across during your Realmwalking adventures.

1) Humbaba

Humbaba in Nightingale

You can find Humbaba roaming the Swamp Realm. She will not attack you unless provoked and is the only Apex Creature who does not interact with you. You can hunt her for her Hide and Meat, which you can use to craft armor and other rare items in your base.

She will run away once you deal significant damage to her health and can engage you once more upon recovery. If she doesn't, you will have to track her to finish her off.

2) Elder Eoten

Elder Eoten in Nightingale

The Elder Eoten is one of the Apex Creatures in Nightingale, and it resides in the Forest Biome. This tree can bestow you with its woods if your gifts satisfy it. If the items you offer offend it, it will engage you in combat.

The Elder Eoten likes meat, so you can gift any you may have in your inventory to receive crafting and building materials.

3) Sun Giant

Sun Giant in Nightingale

Sun Giant is one of the three Apex Creatures in Nightingale, and he lives in the Desert Biome. Once you encounter him, he will extend his hands to ask for anything you want to offer. The Sun Giant is a gentle being and will accept any material as a gift.

He will only attack you if you try to take the items in his hands by force or if you attack him first.

Can you kill the Apex Creatures in Nightingale?

Yes, it is possible to kill these monsters, although you should be adequately prepared because hunting them is a dangerous and difficult task. As mentioned previously, the Apex Creatures in Nightingale won't attack you immediately and will only do so if you provoke them.

You can start your hunt by using the Track Legend spell. This can be applied to your Hunting Knife and, on casting, will show you the path that will take you to the Apex Creatures. But be careful and set your minor Realm Cards accordingly, as these monsters are quite deadly.

You can also find them while exploring the Realms, but this might take a while as their locations are randomized due to Nightingale's open-world environment being procedurally generated every time you use the portal.