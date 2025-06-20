How to tame Bison in ARK Survival Ascended

ARK Survival Ascended’s latest free DLC, Ragnarok, is now available after a small delay. The expansion introduced the beloved Ragnarok island from the original game, along with new islands and creatures. One of the latest additions and community favorites is the Bison, which can be found across specific areas throughout the map.

With the right method, you can tame this walking tank, and this guide will teach you how.

Bison locations in ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok

Bisons can be found grazing throughout the map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Before you tame a Bison, you must first locate one. The best place to find a Bison is on the large island on the left side of the map, right below the spawn. Check around lat ~10, long ~50. Another spot is in the middle of the map between two ice-covered regions below lat ~40 and long ~50.

There will likely be more locations where you can find this creature, but it’s better to have one tamed as early as possible. More Bison locations will be added as we discover them in the game.

How to tame a Bison in ARK Survival Ascended

Tamed Bisons in Ark Survival (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Bisons are very aggressive creatures and will attack you the moment you approach. If you see one heading towards you with their head pointing down, run. They are not approaching you for headpats and will take you down easily.

Luckily, they can be tamed. We recommended going for an ambush while using a bow and tranquilizer. Engaging in a melee fight with a Bison isn’t recommended, especially in early levels. While their attacks are simple, they are powerful.

Once you take the first shot, the Bison will charge at you. Keeping some distance will give you a head start on a few shots and take down the creature with minimal risk to you. Fighting multiple Bison can be tricky and not recommended without proper armor.

Once you down a Bison, there will be a short window to tame them. Before you start your duel with the creature, keep stacks of Superior Kibble in your inventory.

Here’s a quick recap on taming Bison:

Locate a Bison and keep your distance.

Use a bow with tranquilizers while keeping a distance to knock them down.

Approach the Bison and feed them Superior Kibble.

Name your creature after teaming them.

Bison abilities and uses in Ark Survival Ascended

Bison can sprint well (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Now that you have a Bison, you can use the creature for various tasks. This fluffy mammal will make your life a lot easier and also protect you from threats.

Bison abilities

Sprint: The Bison can sprint fast, making your journey across the island very easy.

The Bison can sprint fast, making your journey across the island very easy. Headbutt: While there aren’t any special abilities, they can headbutt other creatures in the head down or head up stance. Sprint adds more damage to the headbutt.

While there aren’t any special abilities, they can headbutt other creatures in the head down or head up stance. Sprint adds more damage to the headbutt. Leap: Jumping while sprinting allows you to take a massive leap; this is great for covering large gaps.

Putting a saddle on and riding around is something we recommend you do as soon as possible. Keep one ready in the inventory with Superior Kibble.

Other than that, a male Bison can help you haul a heavy load around the map using a platform cart. A female Bison can be a source of Milk, which can be used in many recipes.

