How to get and tame Tyrannodominator in ARK Survival Ascended

The Tyrannodominator in ARK Survival Ascended is the newest huge theropod dinosaur on the block. It's absolutely massive, terrifying, and can be used to steamroll opponents into the dirt. However, getting this elusive creature will not be easy. There's a bit of legwork to do, and it all starts outside of the game.
That being said, here's everything you need to know about the Tyrannodominator in ARK Survival Ascended. including how to get and tame it, alongside its features.
Note: Download and install the mod at your discretion.
How to get the Tyrannodominator in ARK Survival Ascended
You'll first need to go here and download the Cosmic Cohorts mod that will give you access to the Tyrannodominator in ARK Survival Ascended. If you're not sure how to go about this, you may want to read the instructions listed on the mod website. Once files are installed, reboot the game, and you should be good to go.
How to tame the Tyrannodominator in ARK Survival Ascended
To tame the beast, you'll first need to find it. As per the locations mentioned in the mod, there are specific places where it will spawn. Depending on your preference, any one of them will suffice:
- The Island: Grasslands, Snow, and Mountains.
- Scorched: Badlands, Canyons, and SE Mountains.
- Aberration: Fertile Cave, Surface, and Elemental Chamber.
- Extinction: Wasteland Hard, Wasteland North, Wasteland South, and Wasteland Sulfur.
Once you've located the beast, your next goal will be to tame it. Here's what you need to do:
- Obtain the newly added Rocket Launcher and craft the cannon ammo (craft at least 12-15), and be sure to craft the cannon rockets added by the mod (normal rockets will work, but will take longer)
- Hit the Tyrannodominator in ARK Survival Ascended in the middle of its roar attack. Aim for the front of its head or jaw. Look for frozen animation to confirm the hit was successful.
- Repeat until it's knocked out and feed it Cyan Kibble or Mutton.
If you follow the instructions, you should have your very own Tyrannodominator in ARK Survival Ascended in no time. Keep in mind that they will put up a fight, so don't rush the process. Savor the moment you capture your very own Tyrannodominator.
Armor information for Tyrannodominator in ARK Survival Ascended
Now that you have your very own Tyrannodominator, here are a few things you can slap on the beast to make it perform better in battle:
- Saddle: Allows the player to ride Tyrannodominator and has an armor value of 15.
- Leg Attachment: Allows the Tyrannodominator to run 5% faster and has an armor value of 5. Also has a 5% damage reduction.
- Tail Attachment: Allows the Tyrannodominator to do more damage with its tail attacks. Has an armor value of 5.
- Arm Attachment: Allows the Tyrannodominator to have 2% damage reduction. Has an armor value of 5.
- Helmet Attachment: Allows the Tyrannodominator to take 25% less damage to the head, has an armor value of 5.
- Grenade Launcher Attachment: Allows the Tyrannodominator to shoot Grenades, slows the Tyrannodominator by 50%, and shooting requires you to stand still.
That's about everything you need to know about getting and taming a Tyrannodominator in ARK Survival Ascended. Take care while trying to tame it as it's rather powerful. Once wrong move, you may end up as its lunch. Nevertheless, with ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok coming out soon, this beast will make a fine addition to your collection.
Read more articles here:
- ARK Survival Ascended UE5.5 update gets one (hopefully) final last-minute delay
- ARK Survival Ascended devkit hints at possible Skill Tree feature coming in the future