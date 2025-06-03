ARK Survival Ascended UE5.5 update gets one (hopefully) final last-minute delay

ARK Survival Ascended UE5.5 update has been delayed (hopefully, for the last time). Sometime ago, developers took to their blog to make a last-minute announcement, stating that they were going to hold the launch until the night of June 3, 2025. This deviates from their original launch plan of June 2, 2025.

Ad

With the final platform certifications still underway, there's been a slight change of plan. The developers want to release the ARK Survival Ascended UE5.5 update simultaneously to all players, rather than have it rolling out in waves. This is what they had to say:

"To ensure that everyone across all platforms can dive into the Unreal Engine 5.5 update at the same time, we’re holding the launch until tomorrow night, June 3rd. Final platform certifications are underway, and rather than releasing in waves, we want to deliver this major update simultaneously to all players, everywhere."

Ad

Trending

If this means ensuring that the ARK Survival Ascended UE5.5 update will roll out to players on all platforms, the wait will be worth it. Having it roll out part by part would cause many players to miss out on new content for a considerable duration of time. While this delay is indeed infuriating to some, there is some good news to be had.

ARK Survival Ascended UE5.5 update delayed, but there's good news

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the delay, there's some good news — Astraeos is still on track and will release on June 3, 2025, alongside the ARK Survival Ascended UE5.5 update. It will offer players a breathtaking Redwood region, where towering trees meet ancient ruins and colossal statues stand watch, imperishable and unscathed to the passage of time.

This biome will also be filled to the brim with building spots, brand-new points of interest, and is home to majestic "floofy" Snow Owls. There's also a stunning glacier cave for you and your friends to explore. Keeping Astraeos aside, the 10th anniversary celebration will also go live after the ARK Survival Ascended UE5.5 update is rolled out.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Then there's the long-awaited ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok, which is also set to arrive later this month on June 18, 2025. Lastly, we have the low-spec mode, which could be rolled out later this month as well. In the grand scheme of things, the ARK Survival Ascended UE5.5 update being delayed has caused the community to worry about future timelines.

However, with the developers now back on track, players should expect other upcoming features to be delivered on time. There's also talk about a potential character skill-tree coming to ARK, but that's still not fully fleshed out as of the time of writing. However, this does provide an insight into content we could see arrive to the game later this year.

Ad

When could the ARK Survival Ascended UE5.5 update release?

The moment you've all been waiting for is knowing when the UE5.5 update will go live. Well, the only official information we have is that the developers will begin rolling it out tonight, June 3, 2025. Depending on your timezone, this could be June 4, 2025, for you.

Nevertheless, taking into account that the developers provide update times in PST, there's at least 16 hours to go until the update is live. We could see the ARK Survival Ascended UE5.5 update release at around 8:00 PM PST. Of course, this is not an official time, but since they mention the word "night", 8:00 PM is a good enough time to get the ball rolling.

Ad

Read more Ark Survival Ascended articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More