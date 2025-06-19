ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok release time gets pushed back another day

In classic Studio Wildcard fashion, the ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok release time is delayed yet again. Originally, this update was supposed to arrive on June 2 alongside the UE 5.5 update, but it got decoupled as a standalone map release on June 18. However, at the time of writing, the needle has indeed crossed over into June 19, and we are supposed to see it go live sometime in the evening (PST).

However, as this not-so-unforeseeable delay holds Ragnarok Ascended back, there's some news on the ARK Lost Colony Expansion Pass to mull it over.

When is ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok going to release?

ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok will release on June 19, 2025, sometime in the evening (PST). The developers have not provided a specific timeframe for it at the time of writing. If we were to guess, it should be between 7 pm and 9 pm PST (2 am to 4 am UTC on June 20).

Trending

Here's what the developers said in the latest blog post about it:

"We’re excited to get Ragnarok and the Lost Colony Expansion Pass into your hands and we’re almost there. We’re taking a little extra time preparing the release candidate, applying the final touches,and ensuring everything’s running smoothly. We’re now targeting the evening PST Thursday 19th June for the launch."

There's a good chance that the release time rolls over into June 20 (late night or early morning) for most regions in Europe and further into the morning for those playing from Asia.

We will update this article live as more updates are revealed on ARK Ragnarok Ascended's release time.

While Ragnarok is yet to release, you can actually purchase the ARK Lost Colony Expansion pass right now, but it's still going to come out with the Ragnarok map.

New details on the ARK Lost Colony Expansion Pass

How's this fora pre-order bonus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

ARK Lost Colony is a paid update coming sometime in November 2025. It's the first-ever canon original map in ARK Survival Ascended, and as such, there's an early Expansion Pass that will give you access to some gameplay features from Lost Colony immediately after Ragnarok releases.

With the Lost Colony Expansion Pass, you'll get access to the following features:

Veilwyn, an exclusive tame

Exclusive cosmetics: Darktek Set

The TEK Bunker

Building templates, with the Template Hammer to be a preview of this feature in the Expansion Pass

The Skill tree system many anticipated, as revealed in the devkit before

On top of that, a standalone Fantastic Tame (micro-DLC) Darkling is also available, and you can buy both Darkling and the Expansion Pass for a discounted bundle price.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More