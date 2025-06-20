How to tame Drakeling in ARK Survival Ascended

Drakeling are the adorable little dragons added with the ARK Survival Ascended’s latest Ragnarok expansion. Once tamed, they will sit on your shoulder while traveling and help you during combat. They also provide different passive buffs that can be very useful.

Not only are these creatures adorable, but they also provide many benefits. This guide will help you tame your first Drakeling .

Drakeling location in ARK Survival Ascended

All types of Drakeling in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

There are four kinds of Drakeling in the game, each resembling a season, and can be found across different biomes. These are Autumn Drakeling, Summer Drakeling, Winter Darkling, and Spring Drakeling.

The Autumn Drakelings are located within the small region under the frozen area. Look for them somewhere around longitude ~50 and latitude ~50. If you travel up in the frozen landmass, you can find the Winter Drakelings.

If you are looking for a Summer Drakeling, check out longitude ~20 and latitude ~40 around the canyons. The location of the Spring Drakeling is currently unknown and will be updated once they are located.

How to tame a Drakeling in ARK Survival Ascended

Drakeling combat in Ark Survival Ascendant (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Taming a Drakeling can be tricky and is a two-step process. They are passive creatures, so don’t worry, they won't attack you unless you do, but they will test your skills if you plan to tame them.

The first step is to get them to land on your shoulder. Food of any type will not work on them; instead, you need a torch to lure them. Once a Drakeling lands on your shoulder, the second step of taming will begin, where they will take you hunting.

You will see a set of instructions near your hotbar asking you to kill other creatures. Once the bar is full, you will need to feed the Drakeling a Superior Kibble. This will increase the taming progress by a small percentage, and the progress bar will reset, along with the timer. Repeat this until it reaches 100% and you’ve tamed your first Darkeling.

Note here that if you fail to hunt within the time limit, the Drakeling will fly away.

Here’s a quick recap on taming a Drakeling:

Approach the Drakeling with a torch and wait for them to land on your shoulder. Collect enough XP by hunting other creatures to impress the Drakeling. Feed the Drakeling a Superior Kibble to increase taming progress. Repeat steps 2 and 3 until the taming progress reaches 100%.

Drakeling abilities and uses in Ark Survival Ascended

Ascendant Dragon Hoard in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Once tamed, the Drakeling will provide you with a new weapon in the inventory. When equipped, you will gain the ability to use your little flying buddy in combat. Apart from that, there are also a few passive abilities active with the creature.

Bite attack: Bite attack is the default attack

Bite attack is the default attack Fire breath: Once the weapon recharges, Drakeling can do a short-range fire attack.

Once the weapon recharges, Drakeling can do a short-range fire attack. Soft fall: When jumping from a height with the Drakeling on your shoulder, you won’t take fall damage.

When jumping from a height with the Drakeling on your shoulder, you won’t take fall damage. Experience sharing (Passive): Drakeling will store a portion of XP, which can be transferred to another tamed creature.

Drakeling will store a portion of XP, which can be transferred to another tamed creature. Double XP (passive): Your XP gain is doubled for a duration.

Your XP gain is doubled for a duration. Special aspect (Passive): Each Drakeling will give you or other tamed creatures a different aspect buff that can be movement speed, melee damage, loot, etc.

Apart from these abilities, the Drakeling can also use the Ascendant Dragon Hoard Key to reveal the loot chest on the map. The chest contains valuable loot, and the key decays after some time, so you’ll need to be quick.

