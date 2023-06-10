How to get and use Abstruse Sigil in Diablo 4

Crafting is one of the most important ways of becoming more powerful in Diablo 4. With the resources that you gather from the world of Sanctuary, you will either be able to make new items or upgrade some of the Unique gears to help you have an easier time scaling into the late game of the title. However, while you will be able to find most resources when exploring the world or clearing out dungeons, some items cannot be acquired this way.

One such item is the Abstruse Sigil, which although quite important when it comes to Imprinting Aspects or upgrading Legendary Jewelry, is not at all easy to come across.

Hence, today’s Diablo 4 guide will go over some of the things you will need to do in order to get your hands on more Abstruse Sigil.

How to get more Abstruse Sigil in Diablo 4

To be able to get your hands on a good amount of Abstruse Sigil in Diablo 4, you will be required to salvage Legendary Jewelry which will include both Amulets as well as Rings.

In order to salvage gear in the game, you will be required to make your way to the Blacksmith, located in almost every town and village. The Anvil icon on the mini-map will notify them, and after interacting with them, you can pop up the Salvage menu.

However, before that, you must open your in-game inventory and mark the Legendary Amulets and Rings as Junk. Then in the Salvage menu, you must select the Salvage all Junk option.

This will Slavage all the items you marked as Junk, and you will receive Abstruse Sigil as one of the resources.

Best ways to use Abstruse Sigil in Diablo 4

The best ways to use Abstruse Sigil in the game will be to Imprint Aspects onto your gear or upgrade the Legendary Jewelry you want to use the most in the game.

However, to be able to upgrade Rings and Amulets, you will be required to reach level 20 and then unlock the Jeweler by upgrading your Crude Gems into Chipped versions. Upon doing this, you will be able to upgrade all of your jewelry.

To be able to Imprint Aspects in Diablo 4, you will need to interact with the Occultist. Then place your Ring or Amulet in the slot and choose an Aspect of choice.

Now, by investing a bit of Abstruse Sigil and Veiled Crystals, you will be able to imprint Aspects to them.

