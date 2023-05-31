How to transmog your character's outfit in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has a lot of interesting aspects on offer. From being able to fight monsters to impressive lore to giving players the freedom to customize their character's appearance, the game has the potential to become one of the top role-playing games of the year. However, in the absence of proper outfits, players can create their own using the transmog feature in the game.

Transmog refers to making a piece of gear look like another piece of gear without having its stats affected. This feature is present in Diablo 4 as well because who doesn't want to cut through hordes of demons while looking good?

How to unlock the transmog feature in Diablo 4

The transmog feature won't be available to you from the beginning in Diablo 4. Instead, you will have to unlock it. To unlock this feature, you will have to complete the prologue. Once you've done that and accessed the village of Kyovashad, you'll gain access to many vendors in the game, including a blacksmith.

By the time you reach the blacksmith, you will probably have a lot of gear pieces you would want to do away with. So head over to the merchant, then salvage all the pieces you don't require currently. Once you hover over any piece, you'll notice a small message that you will unlock a new look if you salvage it.

When you salvage all the junk gear that you have, not only will you free up inventory space, you will end up earning some precious crafting resources too. But what about the looks of the salvaged gear pieces? How do you use them?

How to change the look of an item in Diablo 4

Considering that you've salvaged pieces of gear at the blacksmiths, you must head to the Inn at Kyovashad in Diablo 4. A wardrobe marks this location. Once here, you will have to interact with the wardrobe.

Upon interacting with it, a new panel will open up. In this new panel, you'll see the cosmetic variants of all the gear you've salvaged so far, along with options to change their colors.

On this screen, you will have to choose a piece of gear and the look you would like to apply to it, including the item's color. Once you're done, save it in the ensemble slot, and you're good to go. The first ensemble slot is free, but the rest will cost you gold.

