How to unlock the Allstar Vector Skimmer in Destiny 2? 

In Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2024, the new Allstar Vector Skimmer is free for players who complete a series of quest chains. Once completed, players can claim the free version of this new vehicle type. Also, there is another option to purchase one of these new vehicles from the Eververse Shop, each featuring a different theme.

This article will guide you through all the steps required to get the Allstar Vector Skimmer for free. It's important to note that the Skimmer comes in different versions, similar to the Necrochasm from Crota's End. Initially, everyone will receive a White version of the vehicle, which will expire in three weeks.

Hence, to keep the Skimmer permanently, one must complete the entire quest to fully upgrade it from White to Exotic.

Allstar Vector Skimmer guide and how to unlock it in Destiny 2

1) Getting started

Getting the Destiny 2 Class item from Eva Levante (Image via Bungie)

Spawn on the Courtyard waypoint of the Tower to start the event and look for Eva Levante. Head over to her and pick up your Class item, which triggers the "Best in Class" quest. This is the introductory quest, introducing you to the basic mechanics of the Guardian Games event.

Some steps will ask you to purchase Contender Cards from Eva, while others will ask you to complete activities and more. After completing the Best in Class quest, look for another quest from Eva Levante called "Drop In."

2) Drop In quest

Drop In quest in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once you have acquired the Drop In quest, you will be rewarded with a White/common version of the Allstar Vector Skimmer. To upgrade it, you must complete one of three objectives in the quest.

The objectives are as follows:

Medallion Score required: 1200

Earn top 10% score in Nightfall challenges

Open Focus Activity winners' packages

The Focus Activity deserves a little mention here, as it is a new addition to the Guardian Games. After opening the Tower map, you will notice a new node on top of the four Guardian Games activities: Focus Activity Standings.

This node stays active for a limited time for three to four hours, and anyone completing Guardian Games activities during this time will earn Standing and tier package rewards.

Focus Activity Standings in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Note that the class you use during active Focus standings will be pledged. Hence, you can first look at the Standings, ensure the leading class, and then play with that class. Doing so will get you the highest tier package.

Once one of the three objectives has been completed, collect your new Exotic Skimmer from Eva Levante.